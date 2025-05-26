Dhadak 2 first look, release date out: Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi's love story to hit theatres on THIS date

The much-anticipated sequel to 2018's ‘Dhadak’ has finally unveiled its first look. Titled ‘Dhadak 2’, the film stars Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi in leading roles and promises a powerful narrative centred around love, resistance, and societal fault lines. The film is now slated for release on August 1, 2025.

Dhadak 2 release date and first look OUT On May 26, the makers revealed two compelling posters from the film. In one, Siddhant is seen with fire in his eyes, embracing Triptii in a protective grip, suggesting a tale of defiance and emotional intensity. The second poster presents a close-up of Triptii’s character, her expression tender yet resolved as she clings to the man she loves. Together, the posters hint at a romance that must survive amidst fierce opposition.

The tagline accompanying the poster reads, "Marne aur ladne mese ek ko chunna ho, toh ladna," which translates to, “If you ever have to choose between dying or fighting, then choose to fight”—a striking declaration of the film's tone and themes.

See the posters here:

More about Dhadak 2 Directed by Shazia Iqbal, ‘Dhadak 2’ delves deeper than its predecessor into issues of caste and social discrimination. Initially scheduled for release in November 2024, the film faced delays due to certification complications.

After months of back and forth, it has now secured a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), albeit with 16 mandated edits. Among the required modifications is the rewording of a politically sensitive dialogue.

According to The Hindu, the makers have complied with the CBFC's stipulations, paving the way for a firm theatrical release. With a fresh pairing and a socially charged plot, Dhadak 2 aims to be more than just a romantic drama—it promises to be a commentary on modern India’s enduring divides.