Dhadak 2 OTT release date: When and where to watch Triptii Dimri-Siddhant Chaturvedi's movie online

Dhadak 2 OTT release date: Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi's romantic drama movie Dhadak 2 is finally set for its online debut. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the movie is a remake of Mari Selvaraj's 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal.

Dhadak 2, which premiered alongside Son of Sardaar 2 on August 1, received mostly positive reviews from the audience, but with a net collection of ₹23.42 crore in India, it failed to become a box office success.

Dhadak 2's box office numbers were majorly hit by Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha.

Those who missed catching Dhadak 2 in theatres can now watch the movie from the comfort of their homes.

Dhadak 2 OTT release date: When and where to watch The highly awaited standalone sequel to the 2018 movie, Dhadak 2, will begin streaming online on Netflix from Friday, September 26.

“Do duniya. Do dil. Aur bas ek dhadak. Watch Dhadak 2, out tomorrow on Netflix,” the OTT giant shared on Instagram.

Dhadak 2: Plot Dhadak 2 is centred around Neelesh, who joins law school on quota, the first in his Dalit family to attend college. What passes for a promising spell in Neelesh’s life would register as traumatic for a privileged person experiencing a fraction of the same.

The movie deals with the discrimination faced by Dalit people at every step of their lives, and explores an inter-caste love story.

Neelesh and Vidhisha make a sweet pair. The hipper Vidhi nudges the relationship forward while coming to terms with her family’s deep casteism.

The movie also explores the issue of student fellowships, which, while a lifeline for the economically disadvantaged, is extremely divisive among Neelesh’s batchmates. This is a pointed reference to the 2016 Rohith Vemula case.

Dhadak 2: Cast Dhadak 2 cast includes Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead, along with Zakir Hussain, Saurabh Sachdeva, Deeksha Joshi, Vipin Sharma, Saad Bilgrami and Harish Khanna in pivotal roles.

Dhadak 2: Review According to a LiveMint review, Dhadak 2 is unlike most Hindi films about caste, which either tiptoe around the issue or are boringly instructional. “Dhadak 2 can imagine how people who’ve seen oppression their whole lives might turn it into gallows humour.”