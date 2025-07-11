Dhadak 2 trailer X review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Tripti Dimri's performance impresses netizens, ‘Bollywood is reviving’

Dhadak 2 trailer X review: Dharma Production just dropped the trailer of Dhadak 2, its highly anticipated love story, which captures the reality of casteism in India.

The “heartbreaking” movie features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri, who have already impressed the netizens with their intense performances in the trailer.

Social media users have deemed Dhadak 2 the “revival of Bollywood.”

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens hailed Dhadak 2's trailer and lauded its storyline. “What a story,” a social media user said, adding, “such a nice trailer.”

“Bollywood is gradually reviving as far as I'm concerned,” said another user.

Netizens were happy with the casting of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri, and said, “Damnnnn finally something for both of them.”

“Finally, a new pair with perfect chemistry! Sid and Tripti are gonna slay this. The trailer looks promising,” added another.

“This looks amazing!! Fab job you guys!!,” said a user.

A few also highlighted that Dhadak 2's story closely resonates with the Indian middle class, and said, “Finally, we have a love story that justifies middle-class people's life problems and the backlash given by upper-class people.”

“Fantastic Trailer, The Real one is coming, Caste Creed will never die from our Country,” added another user.

“Marne aur ladne me se ek ko chunna ho......to ladna..... literally goosebumps,” a netizen said, recalling the iconic line from Dhadak 2's trailer.

About Dhadak 2 trailer: The story begins with Siddhant Chaturvedi's character Neelesh and Dimri Dimri's Vidhi, both college students pursuing law, who develop feelings for each other.

But Neelesh encounters discrimination stemming from casteism, as his admission was secured through the reservation quota, despite Vidhi not being bothered about the caste differences.

As the trailer progresses, it follows Neelesh and Vidhi trying to overcome all the obstacles in pursuit of their love for each other.

Watch Dhadak 2 trailer here:

About Dhadak 2 Dhadak 2 is written and directed by Shazia Iqbal, known for her acclaimed short film Bebaak and Prime Video series Love Storiyaan. The movie is produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures.

The romantic drama sequel borrows the title from the 2018 film Dhadak, which was the Hindi remake of the Marathi blockbuster movie Sairat (2016). The Hindi version launched Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the film industry.

Dhadak 2 was initially slated to release in November 2024, but was postponed numerous times by the makers.