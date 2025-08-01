Dhadak 2 Twitter review: Netizens hail Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri's movie, 'Bold, brave, breathtaking'

Released on Friday, August 1, 2025, ‘Dhadak 2’—starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri—is receiving widespread appreciation for its bold take on caste politics and social injustice. Although it is a sequel to the 2018 film ‘Dhadak’, director Shazia Iqbal has taken the story in a new direction. Viewers have lauded the film’s powerful storytelling and the lead actors’ performances. Many praised how the film not only touched hearts but also offered a raw depiction of reality.

X Reacts to ‘Dhadak 2’ One viewer rated the film four stars and wrote, “A film around social issues should have two qualities, ie, bravery in story telling & honesty in performances! #Dhadak2 has both brimming to the T Everything lands! The performances, the dialogues, the emotional depth, the anger against retaliation & the messaging!”

Triptii Dimri's performance has been especially appreciated. One user said, “#TriptiiDimri's Vidhi simmers with quiet rage and wounded resilience, a new high point in her career with #Dhadak2.”

Another called it her finest work yet: “TriptiiDimri doesn’t just act in this film, she embodies Vidhi, Graceful, grounded, and quietly searing #Dhadak2 is her best work yet.”

A different user highlighted the film's boldness, stating, “Dhadak 2: Bold, emotional love story on caste divide. Siddhant & Triptii shine, climax hits hard. First half slow, music average, but brave & realistic take on forbidden romance. Worth a watch!”

One review with a 3.5-star rating described the film as, “BOLD..BRAVE...BREATHTAKING – DHADAK 2,”adding, “Some stories touch your Heart, Others Hit your Mind — #Dhadak2 does both...Caste isn't absent in cities, it just hides behind a moral mask - and this film rips that mask off with brutal honesty...”