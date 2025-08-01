Subscribe

Dhadak 2 FIRST review OUT: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri's chemistry lights up fans, ‘Heartfelt love saga with…’

Dhadak 2 FIRST review: Released in theatres on August 1, Dhadak 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 film. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, it features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. Check social media reaction here.

Fareha Naaz
Updated1 Aug 2025, 10:31 AM IST
Dhadak 2 FIRST review: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer focuses on caste and love.
Dhadak 2 FIRST review: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer focuses on caste and love.(Screengrab @YouTube | Trailer)

Dhadak 2 audience review: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's movie premiered in theatres on August 1 after months of delay. The most awaited spiritual sequel to 2018 movie Dhadak, starring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, was met with mixed response.

Believed to be a remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal (2018), the movie showcasing activism and emotion generated a lot of interest among the cinephiles.

Social media reaction

A user wrote, “A film around social issues should have two qualities, ie, bravery in story telling & honesty in performances! #Dhadak2 has both.”

Another user remarked, “Some stories touch your Heart, Others Hit your Mind — #Dhadak2 does both...Caste isn't absent in cities, it just hides behind a moral mask -and this film rips that mask off with brutal honesty..”

A third user stated, “A heartfelt love saga set in rural India, highlighting caste barriers and forbidden romance. The film brings back the raw intensity of the first part but with deeper emotional conflicts….with youthful moments, second half focuses on family opposition and intense emotional drama.”

A fourth comment read, “#TriptiiDimri's Vidhi simmers with quiet rage and wounded resilience, a new high point in her career with #Dhadak2.”

Dhadak 2 plot

IMDb describes Dhadak 2 as “A searing romantic drama about identity, power, and the cost of love in the world we live in.”

Hindustan times review states, “Dhadak 2 is a film that carries a powerful message but fumbles with its storytelling. It wants to speak about caste, oppression, and systemic injustice- and when it does, it hits the right notes. But it's weighed down by an uneven narrative and an overstretched runtime. This could have been a hard-hitting social drama. Instead, it settles for moments of brilliance buried under a ton of missed opportunities.”

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave it a 3.5 star rating and in a post on X stated, “It's the post-interval portions that truly elevate the narrative – the drama is riveting, and the emotional graph soars… The finale – the chase followed by #Siddhant's intense outburst – is an absolute knockout.”

Watch Dhadak 2 trailer here:

Dhadak 2 star cast

Produced by Karan Johar, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa, Somen Mishra and Pragati Deshmukh under the banners Zee Studios, Dharma Productions and Cloud 9 Pictures, the movie is directed by Shazia Iqbal. The ensemble cast of the romantic thriller features Saad Bilgrami, Manjiri Pupala, Richa, Vipin Sharma, Deeksha Joshi, Mayank Khanna, Aditya Thakare, Shantanu Pandey, Bala, Priyank Tiwari, Ashwant Lodhi and Amit Jaat in key roles.

 
