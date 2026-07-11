Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's film records better opener than Alpha, crosses ₹20 crore globally

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's film Dhamaal 4 opened to more than ₹20 crore, earning worldwide. The fourth instalment in the hit franchise was widely compared with Akshay Kumar's Welcome To Jungle. However, Dhamaal couldn't beat the opening collection of Welcome To The Jungle in India.

Dhamaal 4 was released on Friday.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 1 On day 1, Dhamaal 4 minted a net collection of ₹13.75 crore from 10,669 domestic shows. Considering taxes, Dhamaal 4 raked in an Indian gross collection of ₹16.50 crore on day 1.

The film had an average occupancy of about 24% in India. The film began day 1 with a slow note, recording 8.38% occupancy in the morning shows, before climbing to 19.15% in the afternoon. Footfalls picked up further in the evening, with occupancy at 24.85%. The night shows registered the highest turnout at 42%.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide Overseas, the film headlined by Ajay Devgn grossed ₹ 5 crore, pushing its overall worldwide gross collection to ₹21.50 crore.

Dhamaal 4 opened with a positive response at the Indian box office, collecting ₹13.75 crore net on day 1. While the comedy entertainer narrowly missed surpassing Welcome To The Jungle, which earned ₹15.25 crore on Day 1, one must note that Welcome To The Jungle had already generated ₹3.75 crore through paid previews a day earlier, giving it a head start before its official Friday release.

Excluding the preview advantage, Dhamaal 4 delivered a competitive opening, although still trailing behind the multi-starrer comedy.

Dhamaal 4 beats Alpha On the other hand, Dhamaal 4 has comfortably outperformed Alia Bhatt's spy film, Alpha, which had debuted with ₹9.25 crore on its opening day.

Dhamaal 4 is directed by Indra Kumar.

It also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan, among others.

In a detailed review, film industry analyst and trade insider Taran Adarsh rated Dhamaal 4 with 3.5 stars out of 5.

He wrote on X, "#Dhamaal4 lives up to its title, taking the madness to an altogether new level... LOL moments in first half, excellent post interval, with tadka of emotions in climax... Don't look for logic – this one's a stressbuster. #Dhamaal4Review.

“Director Indra Kumar throws every entertaining ingredient into the mixer – slapstick humour, treasure hunt, pirates, horror, and even an octopus, crocodile, tiger, and snake... #Dhamaal4 delivers exactly what the franchise promises: Dhamaal. Any hiccups? A few jokes don't land as intended – the ghost encounter could've been spookier, for instance... But viewed in totality, these are minor shortcomings, because the writers ensure that #Dhamaal4 remains a crazy, enjoyable ride.”

He praised the comic timing of Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Mishra. “Adi-Manav are back... #ArshadWarsi and #JaavedJaaferi are flawless, and this time they're joined by #SanjeedaShaikh, who is super. #RiteishDeshmukh and #AnjaliAnand get the best-written roles – and both deliver in style... Full marks to Riteish for the emotional switch in the climax; he truly wins hearts. #RaviKishan is excellent and brings a refreshing new energy to the franchise... #UpendraLimaye and #VijayPatkar are top-notch.”