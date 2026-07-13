Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgan's film to enter ₹100 crore worldwide, India earnings sees growth

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Headlined by actor Ajay Devgn, Dhamaal 4 witnessed a successful opening weekend as ticket sale continued to grow. The comedy film crossed the ₹50 crore mark in India, heading towards the ₹100 crore club globally.

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Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 3 On day 1, Dhamaal 4 earned ₹28.50 crore net across 11,481 shows in India. The film marked 26.7% growth in Sunday earnings from its previous day's ₹22.50 crore net collection. With this, the film's total India gross collections is now at ₹78 crore, including the India net collections to ₹65 crore.

The family-friendly film attracted a healthy footfall in theatres, marking an overall occupancy of about 44% in India. The film saw day 1 morning shows at 22.31% occupancy which rose to 56.31% in the afternoon. It saw the highest attraction in the evening slots with 71.62% occupancy. However, the night shows witnessed a dip with 47.62% audience turnout aka occupancy.

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Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide On day 3, Dhamaal 4 raked in ₹4 crore from overseas market, pushing its total overseas gross collection to ₹14 crore. Considering the domestic revenue so far, the worldwide gross collection of Dhamaal 4 is now at ₹92 crore.

Dhamaal 4, directed by Indra Kumar, opened with ₹14 crore net domestic income on Friday. The comedy entertainer jumped 60.7% to collect ₹22.5 crore on Saturday, before witnessing another rise to on Sunday in India. The film wrapped up its opening weekend with an estimated ₹65 crore India net, including its highest single day earning on day 3.

Monday is going to decide the fate of the film.

Expert says… Film trade insider and analyst Taran Adarsh took to X and commented on the box office performance of the Ajay Devgn-starrer. He wrote, “#Dhamaal4 records a fantastic opening weekend, proving yet again that a wholesome, family-friendly entertainer will always find love from moviegoers. The most heartening aspect is that the film has worked across the board... The strong response isn't confined to any particular circuit, market, or region. IMPORTANTLY… Two weeks ago, #WTTJ and now #Dhamaal4 have debunked the notion that audiences are experiencing franchise fatigue... If the content connects, a franchise becomes sone pe suhaaga – a huge value addition.”

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“ Another key takeaway: *Pre-release* advance bookings are no longer the barometer for gauging a film's opening day or opening weekend trends... Spot bookings can completely change the tide, as both #WTTJ and #Dhamaal4 have demonstrated. All eyes are now on the crucial Monday business,” he concluded.

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Dhamaal 5 Dhamaal 4 follows a group of eccentric, money-hungry misfits racing against each other to find a mythical treasure hidden on a remote island.

It is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Devgn Films. It is produced by Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

The Dhamaal franchise began with the 2007 hit of the same name, followed by Double Dhamaal in 2011 and Total Dhamaal which was released in 2019. The fourth chapter confirmed that Dhamaal 5 can be expected by the fans.

Disclaimer: All data used in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.