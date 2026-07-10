Dhamaal 4 review: Kids-friendly, cheap AI, no logic yet 'better than Welcome To The Jungle’, check netizens posts

Dhamaal 4 review: Headlined by Ajay Devgn, Dhamaal 4 premiered in theatres on Friday. Going by social media chatter, the film has opened to a positive response from the audience despite some complaining about ‘cheap AI’ usage in the film. A section of people also compared Dhamaal 4 with Akshay Kumar's last comedy film, Welcome to the Jungle which is still running in a few theatres.

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Dhamaal 4 review Taking to X, multiple users praised the film as a 'no-brainer entertainer ’. Urging people to not find logic, one such user wrote, “The film is far more entertaining than the trailer and the best part is that it’s very very very fast paced. 1:15 hour just went by in a jiffy. The humour element is designed especially for the kids, which is so rare in #Bollywood today (sic).”

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Dhamaal 4 vs Welcome To The Jungle “This is actually a fun watch so far. Plenty of laughs and it keeps you entertained. Already better than Welcome to the Jungle,” added another.

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“Snoozefest all the way. Let's admit, not everyone can be #AkshayKumar who can make even most stupid jokes worth laughing on (sic),” a different user argued.

One more praised the film on the micro-blogging site, writing, “#Dhamaal4 is a complete entertainer! Packed with hilarious comedy, fun performances, and nonstop laughs from start to finish. A perfect family entertainer that brings back the classic Dhamaal vibe. Definitely worth watching for a fun-filled time!”

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Dhamaal franchise Another detailed review of Dhamaal 4 compared it with the previous hit instalments. It read, "As a long-time fan of the Dhamaal franchise, I walked into Dhamaal 4 with high expectations, and I'm happy to say it delivers exactly what it promises—non-stop entertainment and laughter. The first Dhamaal remains a cult classic, while the second and third films were enjoyable in their own way.

“Dhamaal 4 brings back the charm of the original by recreating the same crazy energy, nostalgic comedy, and feel-good vibe that made audiences fall in love with the series. The film is packed with hilarious moments from start to finish. There isn't a dull scene, and the comedy keeps flowing naturally throughout the runtime.”

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“Dhamaal 4 is a complete family entertainer that stays true to the spirit of the franchise. It's a perfect film to watch with friends and family if you're looking to relax, laugh, and have a great time,” it concluded.

"No logic, cheap AI" “This fourth installment follows the iconic template of the 2007 original: a frantic, greedy, every-man-for-himself treasure hunt filled with bizarre roadblocks and logic-defying situations,” yet another post mentioned.

“#Dhamaal4 Makers are too lazy using cheap quality AI to show back story montage,” someone else claimed.

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About Dhamaal 4 Dhamaal 4 is directed by Indra Kumar. It also stars Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Esha Gupta, among others.

Disclaimer: This is a social media user-based article. Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims nor does it endorse them.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.