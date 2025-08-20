Dhanashree Verma aims jab at Yuzvendra Chahal after divorce: ‘Kal uth ke podcast pe aa jaye kya bol de…’

Choreographer, dancer Dhanashree Verma opened up about her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal in a new podcast. While she opened up about crying during their divorce proceedings in court, she also talked about Chahal's viral t-shirt. Amid this, Dhanashree also took a direct dig at her ex-husband, who recently talked about their divorce on Raj Shamani's podcast.

Dhanashree Verma takes a dig at Yuzvendra Chahal Dhanashree Verma on a podcast for Humans of Bombay said, "Pata nahi kaun kal uth ke podcast pe aa jaye kya bol de (You never know what someone might say about you on a podcast). So much fear with that to start off with.”

She added, “Mujhe bhoot se nahi dar lagta. I am not scared of ghosts. I am not scared of dark. It's crazy, It's true. I am actually not scared of ghosts, darkness, heights, nothing. But podcasts.”

Dhanashree on love During the conversation, Dhanashree Verma also commented on her perspective on love after parting ways with Chahal. After she was asked, "What do you think about love, having seen the ups, the downs?", she asserted that she wants ‘love’ in her life like everyone else.

"Somewhere, we all hope, we have that faith, and sometimes love is something that drives you also. Yeah, you know, self-love is necessary, because of course, self-love is number one. You know, love yourself first, then find love," she said.

Despite the heartbreak, Verma remains optimistic about life.

She said, “Of course, I agree to all of that, but if there is something good written for me ahead in my life, why not? Yeah, why not? In fact, parents also want the same thing, friends also want the same thing, and I myself want that it should be good. Like, you know, who doesn't want love? Yeah, we are all hungry for love today. That is what is lacking, I feel. We all want it, of course, and it's the most beautiful feeling. It is, it is, it is very Bollywood. Yeah, it is all that ringing, it is all that, you know, flowers falling on you and all of that. Who doesn't want that feeling? We all do. Yeah. And we all must go through that. Everyone should have that kind of love. So, yes, that's my take, like, I will open it with, like, an open universe.”