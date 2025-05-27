Dhanashree Verma breaks silence on trolling after divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal. Here's what she said

Choreographer, dancer Dhanashree Verma opened up about facing public scrutiny and being trolled for the first time since her divorce with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. In her first interview since separation, Dhanashree maintained that the public judgement in the last couple of months doesn't bother her.

Dhanashree Verma on people trolling her Dhanashree said that she ‘guarded herself’ during the time by focusing on her work.

She told Bombay Times, "It doesn’t bother me at all! I have surrounded myself with great inner strength, and I am so dedicated that my focus has always been on my work, as I have a lot of responsibilities. I have guarded myself and have built myself so strong that I just focus on my work, which will speak for everything. The negativity and public criticism have never really bothered me since day 1, and it will never bother me ever.”

Talking about how it has been ‘very simple’ for her to stay away from unwarranted opinions, Dhanashree added, "I prefer to ignore the noise that doesn’t contribute to my growth and focus on constructive feedback. I set goals for myself and stay committed to them till I achieve them. When you know your goals, professionally and personally, it is easier to stay away from the distractions.”

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma tied the knot in December 2020 after meeting each other during the Covid-19 lockdown. Chahal had signed up for Dhanashree's online dance classes from where their student-teacher relationship turned into a romantic one.

However, it came crashing down for fans when divorce rumours between Yuzvendra and Dhanashree surfaced online.

While neither of them confirmed their divorce rumours, the two were spotted arriving at Bandra court in Bombay for the final hearing of their divorce settlement.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal were granted divorce by the family court on March 20.

As part of their divorce settlement, Yuzvendra was ordered to pay Dhanashree ₹4.75 crore as alimony. Several reports around their divorce and alleged alimony went viral before they actually finalised their separation.