Dhanashree Verma claims she caught Yuzvendra Chahal cheating in ‘second month of marriage’

The fallout of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s marriage has taken a new turn, with the choreographer now claiming she caught the cricketer cheating “in the second month” of their relationship — an allegation he had strongly denied earlier.

Anjali Thakur
Updated29 Sep 2025, 10:19 PM IST
Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma Divorce: On Wednesday, The Bombay High Court expedited the divorce hearing process for cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma due to Chahal's commitments with the Indian Premier League (IPL), which begins on March 22.
The public fallout of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s marriage continues to make headlines. The choreographer and actor, who appears on Amazon MX Player’s reality series Rise and Fall, made a fresh allegation against the cricketer, claiming she caught him cheating within two months of their marriage.

Dhanashree’s latest revelation

In a segment of the show, Dhanashree is seen chatting with actor Kubbra Sait over breakfast. During the conversation, Kubbra asked her: “When did you realise in your relationship that this cannot go on, that it was a mistake?”

Dhanashree replied, “First year. Caught him in the second month,” a statement that left Kubbra visibly shocked.

The revelation has added another layer to the already much-discussed separation, with Dhanashree often fielding questions about her personal life in public appearances.

Chahal’s earlier response

Months before Dhanashree’s claim, Chahal had spoken about the cheating allegations in an interview with entrepreneur Raj Shamani on his podcast. The Indian spinner strongly refuted the accusations, saying he has “never cheated in his life.”

“When my divorce happened, people alleged that I was a cheater. I am not that kind of person. You won’t find anyone more loyal than me. I always think from the heart for my close ones, I do not demand, I only give,” Chahal said.

He added that the allegations were particularly hurtful given his upbringing. “Because I have two sisters and grew up with them, I know how to respect women. My parents taught me that. Just because my name is linked to someone, people cannot write anything for views,” he said.

Chahal and Dhanashree divorce

Chahal and Dhanashree married in December 2020 in a ceremony that was widely covered on social media. Their relationship, however, faced turbulence in 2023, eventually leading to their separation. Since then, both have occasionally spoken about their experiences, often sparking public debate and speculation.

 
 
