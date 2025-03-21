Yuzvendra Chahal, the Indian cricketer, and his estranged wife, Dhanashree Verma, have been in the spotlight ever since news of the high-profile divorce began doing the rounds. The Bombay High Court on Wednesday waived off the mandatory six-month cooling-off period citing mutual consent and directed the family court to expediate the process ahead of IPL 2025. On the same day the divorce was finalised by the family court, Dhanashree Verma made a veiled jab by releasing a music video.

In her first post after the divorce, actor-choreographer Dhanashree Verma announced the release of a music video titled ‘Dekha Ji Dekha Maine’ centred on domestic violence, and toxic relationship and adultery. The caption to the post on Instagram states, “Dekha Ji Dekha Maine. Song Out Now!”

Also Read | Dhanashree Verma to receive THIS amount as alimony from Yuzvendra Chahal

Check out Dhanashree Verma’s cryptic post here:

The narrative of the music video sheds light upon extra-marital affair as Dhanashree Verma's reel husband, played by Paatal Lok actor Ishwak Singh, who cheats on her.

After the final court verdict, the cricketer appeared in a black T-shirt with the words ‘be your own sugar daddy’ written on it. Earlier in the day, he arrived at the court for the proceedings wearing a jacket on top of the T-shirt and a face mask.

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma divorce leaves netizens divided

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma divorce The duo tied the knot in December 2020 and filed for divorce four years later in a Mumbai court on February 5, 2025. Confirming the news about the divorce, Yuzvendra Chahal’s advocate, Nitin Kumar Gupta on March 20 said, “The court has accepted the joint petition of both parties. The parties are no longer husband and wife." The 34-year-old leg spin bowler will be paying ₹4.75 crore alimony as part of their settlement, of which ₹2.37 crore has already been transferred.