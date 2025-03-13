Dhanashree Verma makes rare appearance amid divorce reports with Yuzvendra Chahal. Watch video

Dhanashree Verma was papped out and about in Mumbai. She and Yuzvendra Chahal are in the news for quiet sometime because of their alleged divorce. While neither of them has confirmed or denied reports about the divorce, a few days ago, Chahal was seen with RJ Mahvash at the ICC Champions Trophy final match in Dubai.

Dhanashree: I feel very emotional Amid this, Dhanashree stepped out to watch Abhishek Bachchan and Nora Fatehi's latest film, Be Happy. The film, directed by Remo D'Souza, is dance-centric. Dhanashree, who is a choreographer, gave a quick review of the film to the paparazzi.

Advertisement

When photographers asked her about the film, Dhanashree said, “Bahot sahi thi. Main bahot emotional feel kar rahi hu. (It is very good. I feel very emotional).”

Watch the video here:

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal According to a report by Hindustan Times, Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, Dhanashree Verma, filed for a divorce at a Mumbai court on February 22.

Advertisement

Nitin K Gupta, Yuzvendra Chahal's lawyer, confirmed that the divorce petition was filed with mutual consent. As per the news report, the case was presented in front of the Bandra court.

“Mr. Chahal reached a settlement for obtaining Divorce by Mutual Consent with Mrs. Verma. A Petition for Divorce by mutual consent was presented before the Hon’ble Family Court, Bandra. The matter is currently sub-judice,” said the lawyer as per the report.

Meanwhile, reports also claim that Dhanashree has demanded Rs. 60 crore in alimony in the divorce case.

A few days ago, after Yuzvendra and Mahvash were spotted together at the India vs New Zealand match, Dhanashree returned to news with her cryptic post on Instagram. She shared a post which read, “Blaming women is always in fashion.”

Advertisement