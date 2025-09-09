‘You think I don’t have things to say': Dhanashree Verma responds to trolls post divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree Verma, who is currently seen in Rise And Fall, opened up about the negative PR she faced during and after her divorce with cricketer-ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal. In a recent episode of Rise And Fall, Dhanashree opened up about her ex-husband and revealed that she no longer has any interest in pursuing love.

Indian cricketer and Dhanashree's ex-husband, Yuzvendra, shocked everyone when he arrived at the final divorce hearing wearing a'be your own sugar daddy' T-shirt, which drew massive trolling for Dhanashree. Responding to the incident, Dhanashree, in the latest episode, opened up about how she feels being responsible for the other person's respect in a marriage.

She said, “Sabke haath mein apni izzat hoti hai, and when you are in a marriage, you are responsible for the other person too. Their respect is also your responsibility. I could have been disrespectful too, you think I don’t have things to say, as a woman? But he was my husband, I respected him even when I was married, and I have to respect the fact that I was married to him.”

The dancer and social media influencer further shared that she is not interested in love anymore. “I’m not cynical about love, maybe that's a harsh word, but I’m not interested.”

Speaking about facing massive trolling, she said, "If you want to portray yourself in a good light, let your work speak; why put somebody else down to clean your image?"

She added, “When you know, no matter what I do, I am not going to be criticised, then you don’t have fear. We live in a country where we know support will be favoured to one particular side. Still, if you want to discuss that, then it’s intentional — but it’s okay, please, everyone be happy.”

Dhanashree Verma is an Indian choreographer, dancer, YouTuber, and a qualified dentist. She rose to popularity through her dance videos on YouTube and later became a finalist on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

In December 2020, she got married to Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. However, shortly after their wedding, speculations about issues in their relationship began making news. By 2025, the couple decided to part ways and were officially granted a divorce on March 20, after having lived apart for 18 months.