Dhanashree Verma breaks silence on Yuzvendra Chahal's viral 'be your own sugar daddy' T-shirt: ‘WhatsApp kar deta…'

Dancer, choreographer Dhanashree Verma opened up about her divorce with ex-husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, at length for the first time. She recently revealed that she was howling and crying during the divorce proceedings. However, she said she did not see Chahal's viral ‘Be your own sugar daddy’ t-shirt, which he wore after their high-publicised divorce was finalised.

Advertisement

Dhanashree Verma on her divorce Dhanashree said that she was taken aback when she found videos of Chahal's t-shirt on the internet.

Dhanashree appeared on the podcast for Humans of Bombay on YouTube. She said, “I still remember when I was standing there and the verdict was about to be given. Even though we were so well-prepared mentally, I got so emotional. I started howling in front of everybody. I couldn't even express what I was feeling at that point. I just remember that I just kept crying, I was just howling and crying. Of course! All of that happened, and he (Chahal) walked out first.”

Dhanashree Verma on Yuzvendra Chahal's viral t-shirt Dhanashree said she knew that people would blame her at the end of the day.

Advertisement

“You know that people are going to blame you. Before I had even known that this T-shirt stunt had happened, we were all aware that people were going to blame me for this."

She said if Chahal had anything to convey to her, he should have done it privately.

Dhanashree said, “Are bhai, WhatsApp kar deta. T-shirt kyun pehna hai? (You should have sent it on WhatsApp. Why wear the T-shirt?)"

Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce Yuzvendra Chahal was previously married to Dhanashree Varma. They met during covid when Chahal approached Dhanashree for dance lessons. Later, they began dating and tied the knot on 22 December 2020.

Chahal and Varma filed for divorce by mutual consent in a Mumbai court on February 5, 2025.

Advertisement

According to their petition, they separated in June 2022.

Their divorce was finalised on March 20 by the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra is rumoured to be dating RJ Mahvash. However, the two are yet to confirm their relationship.