Dhanashree Verma opens up on growth after divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal, reacts to 'misconceptions'

Dancer, choreographer Dhanashree Verma opened up about life for the first time in an interview. She opened up about growth in life since her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal. She also talked about misconceptions about her which spread around the time of her divorce.

Advertisement

Dhanashree Verma on how she has evolved after divorce When asked how she has grown as a person since the divorce, Dhanashree told Bombay Times, "The challenges life throws at you teach you some of the most valuable and beautiful lessons. The biggest thing I have learnt is the importance of self-reliance and how my parents have raised a strong daughter. It has been a phase of growth and self-discovery, and I would like to continue with this as I am appreciative of how it has shaped me as a person.”

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra had a highly publicised divorce. There were initial rumours about Dhanashree demanding ₹60 crore as alimony.

On the day of their divorce hearing, Yuzvendra Chahal made headlines when he was spotted wearing a T-shirt that read “Be your own sugar daddy.”

Advertisement

Dhanashree Verma on misconceptions about her "I just want to focus on my work and let it speak for itself. Clarifying misconceptions often leads to more speculations, and if I would want any speculations, I would want it to be only and only around my work. I am focusing on my personal growth and professional commitments and would want it to be the leading narrative of my life," she added during the conversation.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal finalised their divorce on March 20.

She hopes that her journey has inspired others to strengthen their shield and weapons. “I have been extremely disciplined in my life, and that has been one of the reasons, for me to stay positive and motivated, helping me put out the best work. Dancing, singing, and acting make me feel alive, as it is my passion, and it is enough to keep me positive. I stay true to my values and beliefs and keep on reminding myself of the reason why I started this journey. There are tough times, but my passion for my craft helps me stay focused and strong. I believe in working hard and letting it speak for me," she said.

Advertisement

On the work front, Dhanashree was last seen in a special dance number, titled Ting Ling Sajna from the latest released film Bhool Chuk Maaf. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film was released in theatres on May 23, 2025.