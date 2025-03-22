Dhanashree Verma reacts as paparazzi connect new song on a ‘cheating partner’ to her divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal

Hours after the divorce of Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal was finalised, the two made headlines for their post-divorce antics, be it the cricketer's T-shirt or the launch of the influencer's “Dekha Ji Dekha Maine” song centred around toxic relationship and adultery.

Although none of them made any direct comments about their divorce, Dhanashree left the Internet abuzz with her reaction after paparazzi connected her new song on a 'cheating partner' to her divorce.

“Gaane se match ho raha hai divorce ka reason,” a paparazzo asked Dhanashree during her shoot at T-Series office.

The choreographer said nothing at all. She gave a thumbs-up and walked away without saying a word.

Watch the video here:

Many social media users believe that “the pain in her eyes” was visible even though she didn't say anything about it. “She is not saying anything but her eyes said everything,” a user said. “Can y'all have some sense. Who tf asks this,” added another.

‘Dekha Ji Dekha Maine’ song In her first post after the divorce, Dhanashree announced the release of a music video titled ‘Dekha Ji Dekha Maine’ centred on domestic violence, toxic relationships and adultery.

The narrative of the music video sheds light upon extra-marital affair as Dhanashree Verma's reel husband, played by Paatal Lok actor Ishwak Singh, who cheats on her.

After the final court verdict, the cricketer appeared in a black T-shirt with the words ‘be your own sugar daddy’ written on it. Earlier in the day, he arrived at the court for the proceedings wearing a jacket on top of the T-shirt and a face mask.

Amid divorce proceedings, the Indian cricketer was spotted watching the Champions Trophy 2025 Final with his friend RJ Mahvash.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma divorce The duo tied the knot in December 2020 and filed for divorce four years later in a Mumbai court on February 5, 2025. Confirming the news about the divorce, Yuzvendra Chahal’s advocate, Nitin Kumar Gupta on March 20 said,