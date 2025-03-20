Dhanashree Verma reacts as photographer falls while taking her video ahead of final divorce hearing | Watch

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal divorce: Social media has been abuzz with Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce. The couple was granted the decree of divorce by the Mumbai family court on Thursday, March 20.

A paparazzi video captured Dhanashree Verma arriving for the final divorce hearing on Thursday. As the YouTuber was on her way to the court, a photographer, while trying to follow Verma, fell on the ground. Dhanashree Verma reacted to the incident, seeming to ask for help for the photographer.

Dhanashree sported a white t-shirt, along with a pair of denims, while Yuzvendra Chahal flaunted a black t-shirt with a cryptic message, which has got everyone talking.

The Bombay High Court has fast-tracked the divorce-by-mutual consent petition of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his estranged wife, Dhanashree, by waiving the mandatory six-month cooling-off period.

Reportedly, the High Court ordered the family court to resolve the case before March 21, as Chahal’s availability might be an issue with the upcoming IPL season starting on Friday.

Yuzvendra Chahal to pay alimony As part of the divorce settlements, Yuzvendra Chahal has agreed to pay estranged wife Dhanashree Verma ₹4.75 crore in alimony, out of which ₹2.37 crore has already been paid.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, who tied the knot in December 2020, filed for divorce by mutual consent in a Mumbai court on February 5, 2025.

Yuzvendra Chahal's t-shirt on final hearing day Yuzvendra Chahal wore a black t-shirt and denim pants. His t-shirt read, “Be your own sugar daddy.”

