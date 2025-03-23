Actress Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal got divorced on Thursday. Although the high profile divorce generated a lot of buzz, with many netizens trolling Dhanashree, the spotlight has now shifted to Chahal's ex-wife's latest dance video.

Not only has Dhanashree Verma's latest video from the sets of Dekha Ji Dekha Maine gone instantly viral, netizens have also been showering the Bigg Boss icon with praises. Dhanashree Verma's video has already amassed over 1.2 million views on Instagram.

Dhanashree Verma's viral video Clad in a shimmering golden outfit, Dhanashree Verma exuded grace and confidence in each of her moves. The actor-choreographer was dancing to Dekha Ji Dekha Maine song by Bunny and Jyoti Noora.

“Raw & Real Straight from the sets of Dekha ji Dekha Maine,” Dhanashree captioned the video on Instagram.

Netizens praise Dhanashree Verma Reacting to the video, one Instagrammer posted: “Sheer hard work, and nothing else.”

“Love you long time and so proud of you,” commented another netizen.

Dekha Ji Dekha Maine song The Dekha Ji Dekha Maine song is not new to netizens. Soon after Yuzvendra Chahal flaunted his ‘Be your own sugar daddy’ t-shirt, Dhanashree dropped her latest music video, Dekha Ji Dekha Maine.

The song revolves around a toxic, abusive relationship and themes of infidelity. Released on the day of Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra's divorce, the song led to speculations about whether it was a hint at what might have led to the cricketer and the actor-choreographer's separation.

Reacting to the Dekha Ji Dekha Maine song, a user wrote in the comment section of YouTube, “Did she indirectly reveal infidelity, physical abuse and insecurity as main reasons of their broken marriage? ” Another commented, “You never know what's happening with someone in their personal lives.. we can't judge Dhanashree only here”

Dhanashree Verma reacts to speculations When asked if the Dekha Ji Dekha Maine song matched with why Dhanashree Verma got divorced, the choreographer said nothing at all. She gave a thumbs-up and walked away without saying a word.

The music video stars Dhanashree alongside Ishwak Singh, who plays her on-screen husband. The video poignantly addresses domestic violence, showcasing the emotional and physical abuse Dhanashree's character endures within her marriage.

Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal divorce Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot in December 2020 and filed for divorce four years later in a Mumbai court on February 5, 2025.

The Bombay High Court granted the divorce on March 20, after waiving off the mandatory six-month cooling period.