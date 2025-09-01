Dhanashree Verma takes fresh dig at Yuzvendra Chahal in new promo: ‘Penthouse me sports channels bandh kar diye’ | WATCH

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and dance choreographer Dhanashree Verma had one of the highly publicised divorces in recent times. The two parted ways after being married for five years. While Chahal took a jibe at Verma with his infamous ‘be your own sugar daddy’ T-shirt during their divorce proceedings, Verma had remained silent—until now.

Dhanashree Verma takes fresh dig at Yuzvendra Chahal She seemingly took a direct dig at Yuzvendra Chahal in the new promo of her upcoming show Rise and Fall.

In the clip, Dhanashree Verma steps into the spotlight as a fierce ruler. The teaser highlights her signature sassy mood, where she calls herself "queen.'

She declares with confidence that she has already shut down sports channels at her house, making it clear she’s not holding back in her new avatar.

She said, "Queen ko star banne ki zarurat nahi hai aur waise bhi interviewers ki line lagi padi hai. Pent house mein jitne bhi sports channels hai na, maine bandh kar diye hai (A queen doesn’t need to become a star, and besides, interviewers are already lining up. As for the penthouse, I’ve shut down all the sports channels there).”

The caption of the post read: “Kaun hoga Rise aur kaun hoga Fall, yeh toh waqt hi batayega. #RiseAndFall, co-powered by @lux_cozi_innerwear Official Lighting Partner: @orientelectric Home AI Partner: @haierindia.”

Watch:

Reacting to the promo, a user commented, “Bestie is going to kill it.”

“Surya Dada's wife supported Dhanashree. Means Dhanashree was always right. It was Chahal who was wrong,” added another one, referring to the divorce between Chahal and Verma.

Someone also joked in the comments and wrote, “Chahal bhai ki yad aa rahi hai (this reminds me of Chahal)...”

Rise and Fall Rise and Fall is the upcoming reality show which will be released in September.

Former BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover will be starring as the host of the show. On Monday, the makers unveiled the first names out of 16 contestants. It included Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Kubbra Sait, and Kiku Sharda, among others.

The show will see a brutal divide between two starkly opposite worlds in Rise and Fall - the Rulers and the Workers. While the Rulers will bask in luxury inside a lavish penthouse, the Workers grind in a bare-basics basement, fighting to rise to the top. Between broken trust, shifting alliances, and shocking revelations in the game, the real drama begins when those below rise and those above fall, according to the press note.

Dhanashree Verma on Rise and Fall Talking about the show, Dhanashree Verma said, "The contrast between the Rulers and Workers is so striking. As someone who's built her journey step by step, I connected instantly with the hustler spirit. This show challenges you not just physically, but mentally and emotionally. It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience."