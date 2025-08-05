Dhanashree Verma visits Dubai, reflects on ‘growth and reconnection’ days after Yuzvendra Chahal’s divorce remarks

Days after cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal opened up about their divorce in a podcast, Dhanashree Verma has shared her quiet response, through a reflective Instagram post from Dubai.

The choreographer and influencer, who was earlier married to the cricketer, shared a glimpse into her time in the UAE, which included street food indulgence, evening strolls, and a temple visit. Her caption hinted at inner growth and emotional grounding.

“Back in Dubai after what feels like a lifetime… Growing up here gave me so many core memories and seeing how much the city has evolved was both surreal and heartwarming,” she wrote. “One of the highlights was visiting this beautiful Hindu temple, peaceful, powerful, and a reminder of how far this city has come in embracing culture and community… Grateful for the growth, the roots, and the reconnection.”

This marks Dhanashree’s first social media update since Chahal’s candid conversation on Raj Shamani’s podcast, where he addressed public speculation around their split.

“I have never cheated in my life,” says Chahal Chahal, speaking on Figuring Out with Raj Shamani, opened up about the emotional toll of dealing with public judgment after his divorce.

“I think when my divorce happened, people accused me of being a cheater. I have never cheated in my life. I am not that kind of a person. You won’t find anyone more loyal than me,” he said. “When people don’t know anything, but they keep blaming me, so you start thinking (otherwise).”

He also addressed the viral moment when he was seen wearing a “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy” T-shirt on the day of the final divorce hearing.

“Kyunki saamne se kuch cheez hua tha, aur mera pehle mann nahi tha. Fir saamne se kuch hua toh fir maine kaha ab sambhaal lo, ab mujhe nahi parwah kisi ki. Maine na kisi ko abuse kra, bas mujhe message dena tha,” he said.

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal's relationship timeline Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram. The two met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Chahal approached Dhanashree for dance lessons.

According to court filings, the couple separated in June 2022. They filed a joint petition for divorce by mutual consent in February 2025 and were officially granted a divorce in March this year.

Amid their separation, media rumours were claiming Dhanashree had demanded ₹60 crore in alimony, a speculation her family publicly dismissed.

“We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure… It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information,” the statement read, urging restraint and sensitivity in reporting.