Dhanashree Verma- Yuzvendra Chahal divorce: Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Big Boss icon Dhanashree Verma got divorced on Thursday, March 20. Chahal has to pay a total of ₹4.75 crore as alimony to his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma, of which ₹2.37 crore has already been paid.

Dhanashree Verma- Yuzvendra Chahal divorce Chahal's lawyer confirmed the estranged couple's divorce on Thursday: “The court has granted the decree of divorce. The court has accepted the joint petition of both parties. The parties are no longer husband and wife,” stated multiple reports.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court had expedited the divorce hearing process due to Yuzvendra Chahal's commitments with the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will kick off on Friday, March 21. Dhanashree's ex-husband is a spinner for the Kings XI Punjab IPL team.

The Bombay High Court waived the mandatory six-month cooling-off period under the Hindu Marriage Act, enabling the couple to proceed with their mutual consent divorce without any delay.

Dhanashree Verma alimony Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce was finalised after the cricketer agreed to pay permanent alimony of ₹4 crore 75 lakhs to Verma.

On Wednesday, the Mumbai family court had rejected the cooling-off plea as Yuzvendra had paid only ₹2 crore 37 lakhs and 55 thousand till date, reported Bar and Bench. The non-payment of the rest of the amount was seen by the court as a matter of non-compliance.

Earlier, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's separation had ignited speculations about Verma demanding ₹60 crore alimony from the cricketer. ‘Outraged’ by the claims, the Big Boss icon's family clarified later that ‘no such amount had ever been asked, demanded, or even offered’.

Dhanashree Verma- Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce: Netizens react Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma tied the knot in 2020, and announced their separation in 2022. Following their divorce, social media has been abuzz with memes, with several netizens trolling Dhanashreee.

Yuzvendra Chahal flaunts t-shirt during final hearing On the day of the final divorce hearing, Chahal wore a black t-shirt with a cryptic message, which many netizens speculated as a subtle dig at his ex-wife.