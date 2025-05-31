Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajinikanth reunite to celebrate son Yathra’s school graduation - check photos

Actor Dhanush and filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth reunited recently to celebrate a significant milestone in their son Yathra’s life.

Advertisement

The couple, who were granted divorce in November 2024, came together to attend their eldest son’s school graduation ceremony.

Dhanush reunites with ex-wife Aishwarya to celebrate son's graduation On Saturday, May 31, Dhanush shared a heartwarming photograph of the moment on social media, captioned “Proud parents #Yathra” with two heart emojis. The image showed Yathra in his graduation robe and cap, hugging both his parents as they looked on with joy and pride.

In the pictures, Dhanush can be seen wearing a crisp white shirt and black trousers, while Aishwarya donned a cream coloured dress. Meanwhile, Yathra was in his graduation robe.

Advertisement

The photo has resonated with many, highlighting the former couple’s commitment to co-parenting despite their separation.

While one user wrote, “FINALLY! Wholesome moment raahh,” another person wrote, “DHANUSH ANNA ALWAYS A ROLE MODEL TO MANY.”

This is not the first time the two have come together publicly since their divorce. Earlier this year, they were seen attending a sports day event at their sons' school, supporting both Yathra and younger sibling Linga.

Dhanush and Aishwarya, daughter of Rajinikanth, announced their separation in January 2022, following 18 years of marriage. The couple formally filed for divorce in April 2024, and the proceedings concluded in November that year.

Despite going their separate ways, both parents have continued to show unity and support in their children's lives. Their appearance together at the graduation ceremony has been widely praised by fans for its warmth and maturity.