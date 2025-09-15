Dhanush claims he couldn't afford idlis during childhood, netizens disagree: ‘Your father was a big director’

Actor Dhanush talked about his childhood at the audio launch event of his upcoming directorial, Idli Kadai. The event took place in Chennai, where he claimed that he couldn't afford idlis as a child. He said that he sold flowers to earn money for buying idlis.

Dhanush on not being able to afford idlis in childhood His statement gained mixed reactions from netizens.

Dhanush opened up about his fondness for idlis during childhood and said he wanted to eat them every day. However, he said his family couldn't afford it.

He said, "As a kid, I always craved idlis every single day, but I couldn’t afford them. Hence, we started collecting flowers from the neighbourhood. The money we get will be based on the amount of flowers we collect every day. My sister, cousins and I would wake up at 4 AM to do this for over two hours.”

The actor added that now that he can afford idlis, it doesn't feel the same.

"We'd get a little over ₹2 each for the jobs. Then, we'd head to a local pump set, bathe and walk with just a towel on the main road. For that money, we would get four to five idlis. Nothing can beat the satisfaction and taste that is gotten out of eating food from our own hard-earned money. I'm not getting the happiness & taste now in restaurants, which I had during my childhood,” added Dhanush.

He also shared that he named his film Idli Kadai in memory of his childhood.

Netizens react to Dhanush' ‘couldn’t afford idlis in childhood' story However, netizens disagree with Dhanush's claims now.

For the unversed, Dhanush is the son of filmmaker Kasthuri Raja.

Reacting to his childhood story, a user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Your father was (a) big director when you were 3 years old.”

“Genuine doubts - 1. Veetla amma idly senji thara maattangala (Didn’t your mother make idlis at home)? 2. Its not some special dish, or some costly non veg item. It is idly - most basic item of all time. 3. Kaiyendhi bhavan la idly saapiduradhu is like once in a while - for the taste & fun. But veetla idly seivaangale (Eating idlis at a Kaiyendhi Bhavan (street-side eatery) is just once in a while—for the taste and fun. But at home, they do make idlis regularly),” added another.

One more said, “When u r age is 8-9 years, ur father has directed 4-5 films and u r saying u don't have money to buy idli…Don't talk just for the sake of talking (sic).”

Someone also commented, “Bro describing idli as if it is some beluga caviar.”