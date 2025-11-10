Dhanush praises Hollywoods Predator: Badlands, calls it a tribute to 'OG Predator' fans

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 10 (ANI): Actor-director Dhanush is all praise for the latest release in the Predator franchise, 'Predator: Badlands', calling the movie a tribute to the "OG Predator" fans.

'Predator: Badlands' is directed by Dan Trachtenberg and is written by Patrick Aison. Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi play the lead roles in the film. The Hollywood film was released in India on November 7.

Taking to his X handle, Dhanush called Predator: Badlands, a tribute to the "OG" fans of the Predator franchise.

He wrote, "PREDATOR - badlands. WOW .. JUST WOW. A MARVEL .. A great tribute to OG predator fans."

"Badlands" is the ninth instalment in the long-running franchise, which ignited with 1987's "Predator," starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as the mercenary known as Dutch.

Several sequels, reboots and crossover films include 1990's 'Predator 2,' 2004's 'Alien vs. Predator,' 2007's 'Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem,' 2010's 'Predator' with Adrian Brody and 2018's 'The Predator,' led by Boyd Holbrook; they have had varying degrees of box office success.

The two prior instalments, 2022's "Prey" and this June's animated "Predator: Killer of Killers," didn't play in theatres and landed on Hulu in the US and on Disney in the rest of the world.

'Predator: Badlands' is based on a young Predator from an exiled clan which crash-lands on the hostile planet Genna and must prove himself worthy of the hunt.

Struggling to survive, he forms an unlikely alliance with Thia, a damaged Weyland-Yutani synthetic, as they face off against a terrifying apex creature that challenges both human and Predator instincts for survival.