Dhanush's ₹230 cr elite life, wealth revealed! ₹150 cr Chennai house, luxury cars and more - Political entry soon?

After TVK leader and Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, actor Dhanush might become the next celebrity to mark his entry into politics. He recently sparked the rumour, hinting at his political entry after the actor's fan association was renamed to Dhanush Narpani Iyakkam, translating to Dhanush Welfare Movement.

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Dhanush to launch political party? The change took place at a meeting in Coimbatore, which was reportedly attended by 3,000 office bearers. While Dhanush didn't attend the meeting, the move left many curious on the internet. Although Dhanush is yet to confirm or deny the alleged plans for his political career, let's take a look at his massive wealth, which he accumulated over the years.

About Dhanush Born as Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja on 28 July 1983, Dhanush wanted to opt for hotel management and become a chef. His brother, filmmaker Selvaraghavan, pushed Dhanush to pursue the family legacy.

Career: Debut, films, remuneration and brand endorsements Dhanush made his acting debut in 2002 with the film Thulluvadho Ilamai, helmed by his father Kasthuri Raja.

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Over the years, Dhanush has delivered several hits, including Polladhavan, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Aadukalam, Maryan, Vada Chennai, Asuran, Karnan, Vaathi and Maari. He went viral with his 'Why This Kolaveri Di'. Dhanush made his Bollywood debut with Raanjhanaa alongside Sonam Kapoor and won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He made his international debut in 2022 with The Gray Man.

Dhanush reportedly charges between ₹20 crore and ₹35 crore for films. He is also a director, producer, lyricist and playback singer.

When it comes to brand endorsements, Dhanush has been seen as the face of brands like Tata Sky, 7UP, Center Fresh, OLX and the Indian Super League over the years.

Personal life Dhanush married to Aishwarya Rajinikanth, daughter of Rajinikanth, on November 18, 2004. The couple finalised their divorced in November 2024 after parting ways in 2022.

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Business and other investments Dhanush also founded his own production house Wunderbar Films in 2010, backing several Tamil films like Kaala, Vada Chennai, Maari, Pa Paandi and many more. He is also the owner of Dhanush Global Ventures Private Limited, a firm which is said to invest and help diversify business interests.

Also Read | Mrunal Thakur laughs off wedding rumours with Dhanush

Properties Dhanush has also made several real estate investments. He owns some luxury properties under his name, including a lavish bungalow in Chennai's posh Poes Garden. The four-storey house, spread over nearly 19,000 square feet, is reportedly valued at around ₹150 crore. He also owns multiple properties, including an ₹18 crore-worth apartment in Alwarpet and a reportedly apartment in Mumbai.

Cars The Kara actor also has a collection of swanky cars. Going by multiple reports, he has a Rolls-Royce Ghost, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Jaguar XE, Range Rover Sport HSE and Ford Mustang in his car collection.

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Dhanush's net worth Overall, Dhanush’s net worth was reported to be around ₹230 crore or approximately $27–28 million in 2026, as per Times of India.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.