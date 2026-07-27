Dhanush sparks speculation of political pivot with his ‘more welfare’ speech for fans

Actor Dhanush, who recently won the National Film Award, has sparked a fresh round of speculation about a possible pivot towards politics.

On Sunday, the Tere Ishq Mein fame actor told a gathering of fans that their unity needs a purpose beyond cinema, namely, engaging in welfare activities. The event was organised ahead of Dhanush's birthday on July 28.

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‘Engage in welfare activities’ Speaking at a blood donation camp organised by his fan clubs in Chennai, Dhanush said, “So many people are gathered in one place. There’s a great power in this kind of unity. We need to give that unity a purpose…”

“Beyond just audio launches and meetups, we need to engage in even more welfare activities,” the actor said. “Understand the needs of the people in your area, the families living around you, and help them in whatever way possible. Do whatever help you can for them.”

Dhanush told his fans that he was proud of the welfare activities by his fan associations, and suggested they could help the society more. “I need to feel even prouder of you. I believe you will do it.”

Dhanush pulling a Vijay? Dhanush's remarks have got the Internet talking as social media users drew parallels to actor-turned-politician Vijay’s journey, who recently became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Vijay spent years building a network of fan clubs that doubled as grassroots service organisations before launching his political party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, according to an Indian Express report.

So, when Dhanush asked his fans to do welfare work in their neighbourhoods, fans speculated a political entry.

“Looks like the queue for politics is getting longer. Everyone seems to think, if Thalapathy Vijay entered politics, why not me?” a netizen asked.

A user said, “Looks like we can expect Dhanush launching his new party sooner than expected.” “Welcome to politics, Dhanush. Tamil Nadu needs educated, disciplined and courageous voices, not just actors chasing power,” said another user.

What did Dhanush say? Dhanush has not confirmed any interest in electoral politics.

However, it is notable that he has consistently used his platform and fan base to support causes that extend beyond film promotion. Over the years, his fan clubs have organised blood donation drives, flood relief efforts and educational support programmes across Tamil Nadu.

On the acting front Dhanush will be seen in ‘Thamizh Murugan’ with director Vetri Maaran. The film marks his fifth collaboration with Vetri Maaran after Polladhavan, Aadukalam, Vada Chennai, and Asuran. The duo had earlier announced Vada Chennai II: Anbuvin Ezhuchi, but work on that project has not yet begun.

No release date for the film has been announced so far.

Dhanush also has a couple of projects lined up. The actor will next be seen in the film tentatively titled OM. It features Dhanush in the lead role alongside Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela. The film, written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, has its music composed by Sai Abhyankkar. OM is set to hit theatres worldwide on 16 October 2026