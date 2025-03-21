Kollywood star Dhanush made his directorial debut with Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), a romantic entertainer featuring Pavish Narayan, Anikha Surendran, Mathew Thomas, and Priya Prakash Varrier in the lead roles.

The movie, after a successful theatrical run, was released on the OTT platform, allowing a wider audience to enjoy this youthful tale of love and relationships.

Audience review A user said, “#NEEK is a refreshing Gen Z rom-com, and Dhanush’s direction shines with its effortless charm and innovative storytelling. ❤️”

"Neek is a complete youthful fun film with a not-so-routine climax. worth a watch!" said another user.

"It would have been a fine, innocuous, and pleasant Gen Z romantic comedy if the main cast had been better. Each member of the main cast falls short of expectations in terms of performance, with #MathewsThomas and #RamyaRanganathan standing out," said another user.

The Tamil movie follows the story of a chef grappling with heartbreak, as his parents try to arrange a marriage for him. However, the bride-to-be encourages him to attend his ex-girlfriend’s wedding in an attempt to find closure. The film delves into whether he moves on, goes through with the arranged marriage, or rekindles old love.

Written and directed by Dhanush, the film features music by GV Prakash Kumar and cinematography by Leon Britto. It is produced by Kasthuri Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthuri Raja under Wunderbar Films and Raja Kasthoori Productions.

The inclusion of fresh, suitable newcomers to play the group of 20-year-olds brings a sense of authenticity to the film. The story, though relatively simple, is enriched with moments of comedy and drama.

The young actors, all well-suited for their roles, portray the traits of Gen Z with ease—Prabhu is driven and aspires to be a successful chef, while others are confused about life or playful when it comes to love. This engaging portrayal of youth makes the movie relatable and enjoyable for the audience.