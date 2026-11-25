Dhanush has another ₹100-crore worldwide success to his credit, and this time, the milestone has arrived in just five days. His latest spy-action thriller, O.M: Operation Mole, has raced past the ₹100-crore mark worldwide, taking its global gross collection to ₹100.75 crore by Day 5, according to box office tracking platform Sacnilk.

Advertisement

The film collected ₹5.40 crore net in India on Tuesday (November 24), across 6,108 shows. While its daily collection registered a 14.3% decline from Monday's ₹6.30 crore, the film's overall box office journey continued to gather momentum, with its worldwide gross crossing a significant milestone.

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor on Day 5, collecting ₹3.40 crore from 3,372 shows. The Telugu version followed with ₹1.60 crore from 1,612 shows, while the Hindi version added ₹40 lakh from 1,124 shows. The numbers underline the contribution of the film's Tamil and Telugu markets to its box office performance.

With its India net collection standing at ₹61.45 crore and India gross at ₹71.25 crore, the film has also received a strong contribution from overseas markets. It collected another ₹1 crore overseas on Day 5, taking its overseas gross to ₹29.50 crore and worldwide gross to ₹100.75 crore.

Advertisement

Five ₹ 100-crore worldwide films for Dhanush since 2022 For Dhanush, O.M: Operation Mole marks another addition to an impressive box office milestone. Five of his films have now crossed ₹100 crore in worldwide gross collections since Thiruchitrambalam became his first film to enter the club in 2022.

What makes O.M's achievement particularly noteworthy is the speed at which it has reached the milestone. Dhanush's Kuberaa took six days to cross ₹100 crore worldwide, while Tere Ishk Mein took seven days. Raayan, meanwhile, entered the club on its second Friday.

O.M: Operation Mole has managed to get there in just five days, setting a faster pace than these previous releases.

Another striking aspect of its box office run is the contribution from different language markets. O.M has attracted audiences across multiple language versions.

Advertisement

The film could also add another milestone to Sai Pallavi's box office record. It is on course to become her third film to cross ₹100 crore worldwide after Amaran and Ramayana, and potentially her second such success within the same month.

Mammootty gets his biggest worldwide grosser While Dhanush has added another ₹100-crore film to his filmography, O.M: Operation Mole has delivered an even bigger milestone for Mammootty.

According to Sacnilk's tracked worldwide box office figures, the film has already surpassed Bheeshma Parvam to become the Malayalam superstar's highest-grossing film.

What is O.M: Operation Mole about? Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, who previously helmed Amaran, O.M: Operation Mole is a spy-action thriller revolving around an undercover operation to dismantle a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate operating between India and Dubai.

Advertisement

Dhanush plays Pazhani, also known as Thirukumaran, an intelligence officer who infiltrates the criminal network. Sai Pallavi portrays Nithya Reddy, the Special Task Force chief overseeing the operation, while Mammootty plays Burma Karthikeyan, the syndicate's leader.

The film also features Naseeruddin Shah, Sreeleela and Indrans in key roles. Released on November 20, 2026, the film is available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. It is produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios, with music composed by Sai Abhyankkar.