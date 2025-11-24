Dharmendra, Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’, passes away at 89 — days before his 90th birthday

Veteran actor Dharmendra, fondly known as the “He-Man of Bollywood”, died today at the age of 89, Hindustan Times reported. The legendary star, who had been struggling with respiratory issues, leaves behind an unparalleled cinematic legacy spanning over six decades. He would have turned 90 on 8 December.

Dharmendra, Bollywood's quintessential leading man, will make his final on-screen appearance in Ikkis, set to release on 25 December. He is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, the actor-politician, Hema Malini; and six children, actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, along with Ajeeta and Vijeta.

Early Life And Rise To Stardom Born in Sahnewal village, Ludhiana, Punjab, Dharmendra’s fascination with films began early in life. His big break came when he won the Filmfare New Talent Contest, which brought him to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting. His debut came with Arjun Hingorani’s Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960. Though his initial years saw him take on smaller roles, his potential was soon recognised, and his career took a major turn with Phool Aur Patthar opposite Meena Kumari — a film that turned him into an overnight sensation and earned him the title of Bollywood’s He-Man.

The Many Shades Of Dharmendra On Screen Throughout his illustrious career, Dharmendra showcased remarkable versatility. In Satyakam, he portrayed a man of deep moral conviction, while Anupama revealed his sensitivity as an actor. He proved his impeccable comic timing in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Chupke Chupke and displayed his action hero persona in hits like Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Jugnu, and Yaadon Ki Baarat. His portrayal of the fun-loving Veeru in Sholay remains one of the most iconic performances in Indian cinema.

A Legacy That Spanned Generations Regarded as one of the most beloved stars in Indian cinema, Dharmendra appeared in over 200 films, delivering hits across genres — romance, drama, comedy, and action. His partnership with directors like Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Ramesh Sippy produced some of Hindi cinema’s most memorable moments.

Even in his later years, Dharmendra remained active in films. He appeared alongside his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol in Apne (2007), a heartwarming story about family and redemption. He continued to make appearances in films such as Yamla Pagla Deewana and was reportedly working on Apne 2 and a romantic drama before his health began to decline.

Honours And Final Years In 2012, Dharmendra was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, for his contribution to cinema.

Off-screen, Dharmendra remained a man deeply rooted in simplicity and warmth. Even at 89, he stayed active on social media, sharing glimpses of his life on his farm, where he often spoke about healthy living, hard work, and gratitude. Many of his posts featured him driving a tractor or tending to his fields, a reflection of the humility that endeared him to audiences across generations.