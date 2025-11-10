Dharmendra critical in ICU at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital; family rushes to be by his side

Veteran actor Dharmendra has been under medical care at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for the past few days.

Actor Dharmendra's health critical, admitted to the ICU The actor was recently moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with hospital authorities restricting visitors to ensure his privacy and recovery.

Sources indicate that Dharmendra’s health took a turn for the worse earlier this morning, prompting several family members to visit him at the hospital. He has since been placed on a ventilator and continues to receive close medical attention.

While reports suggest that the actor is responding to treatment, no official statement has yet been released by either his family or the hospital regarding his current condition.

Hema Malini, the wife of veteran actor Dharmendra, recently addressed public concern about his health while interacting with the media at Mumbai airport. When questioned about his condition, she smiled warmly and reassured everyone, “He is well.”

Meanwhile, a source close to the family told the Hindustan Times that Dharmendra’s hospitalisation was primarily for regular medical examinations. The insider explained, “There is no cause for concern. The actor is in good health and visits the hospital often for routine tests, which is why he is currently admitted.”

The source further noted that Dharmendra chose to remain in the hospital to complete all his tests in one go, rather than making multiple visits, as frequent travel can be exhausting for him at his age.

Dharmendra's work front The veteran actor will next be seen in ‘Ikkis’, which is the story of 21-year-old young soldier, Arun Khetrapal. The role of Arun will portrayed by Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan. Dharmendra will be essaying the role of Arun's on-screen grandfather, ML Khetrapal.

Along with Dharmendra and Agastya, the film will feature Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikandar Kher, Rahul Dev, Vivaan Shah, and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles.