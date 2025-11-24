Dharmendra dies at 89: The Sholay actor's 10 iconic dialogues that shaped Hindi Cinema

Dharmendra dies at 89: Veteran actor Dharmendra, one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring and beloved stars, died in Mumbai on Monday. He was 89.

Known as Bollywood’s original ‘He-Man’, Dharmendra leaves behind a towering legacy spanning six decades and over 300 films. His work ranged from action classics to timeless romances.

The Sholay actor's passing marks the end of an era for the film industry, with tributes pouring in from across the country for the star who defined masculinity, charm, and warmth on screen. Dharmendra’s iconic dialogues from his most memorable roles will forever remain etched in the hearts of Hindi cinema fans.

Here are 10 iconic dialogues of Dharmendra:

1- “Kutte, kamine… main tera khoon pee jaoonga!”

-Film: Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973)

-This dialogue from the 1973 movie is understood as a symbol of defiance and anger against injustice. It is often used as a metaphor for crushing corrupt power.

2- “Jo darr gaya… samjho marr gaya.”

Film: Phool aur Pathar (1966)

This dialogue often evokes memories of Amjad Khan in the 1975 movie Sholay, in which Dharmendra also played a significant character. However, the dialogue was used earlier, in the 1966 movie Phool Aur Pathar, starring Dharmendra.

3- “Basanti, in kutton ke saamne mat nachna.”

Film: Sholay

A pop-culture line now used to criticise power misuse. Dharmendra played ‘Veeru’ in Sholay.

4- “Na main Gandhi hoon, na mere paas ahimsa ka paath hai… Jhooth aur zulm ka jawaab main laaton se deta hoon.”

Film: Ghulami (1985)

One of his most politically charged dialogues from the 1985 film Ghulami. Dharmendra was in the lead role in the movie

5– “Jab tak is dharti par suraj chaand rahega, Dharamveer ka naam rahega!” (As long as there is sun and moon on the earth, people will remember Dharamveer’s name)

Film: Dharamveer (1977)

6- “Uma ji, shayad aapne khud ko kabhi haste huey nahi dekha. Kabhi chupke se aaine ke saamne jaakar dekhiye aur dekhiye ye hassi kitni khoobsurat hai.”

Film: Anupama (1966)

7- “Sarkar kanoon banaati hai… par kanoon se pehle insaaf hona chahiye.”

Film: Hukumat (1987)

8- “Aaj ka zamaana paisa chalta hai… par sach bolne ka himmat chahiye.”

Film: Loha (1987)

9- “Insaan ka dil badhta hai, toh uska chehra khil uthta hai.”

Film: Satyakam (1969)

10- “Na gunda raj chalega, na neta raj… sirf insaaf hoga.”

