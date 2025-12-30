Dharmendra, Giorgio Armani, Ozzy Osbourne: Global legends who passed away in 2025

Year 2025 saw a rollercoaster of emotions in the entertainment industries across the world, as it was a period of profound loss. This year, the world bid farewell to several legendary figures whose work shaped music, fashion, cinema and the arts world. The loss of the celebrities left a void in the hearts of their fans and loved ones.

Dharmendra He-Man of Bollywood, Dharmendra, passed away at his home on 24 November after prolonged hospitalisation in Mumbai. He was only days away from his 90th birthday when he left for his heavenly abode, leaving behind a legacy in Indian cinema. Dharmendra's last rites were held in secret to avoid media attention.

Also Read | Hema Malini breaks down remembering Dharmendra at Delhi prayer meet| Watch

Diane Keaton Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton died on 11 Oct in California. She was 70 and passed away due to pneumonia, as the family statement quoted by People.com. She was best known for films like Annie Hall,The Godfather trilogy, Father of the Bride, and The First Wives Club.

Govardhan Asrani Veteran actor Govardhan Asrani died on 20 October after being hospitalised for age-related issues. He was 84. Asrani starred in several roles in over 300 films, including his most memorable role as the eccentric jailer in Sholay.

Giorgio Armani Celebrated Italian fashion designer, Giorgio Armani took his last breath at the age of 91 on 4 September. His final moments were with his loved ones at his home in Milan. "Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by his employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones,” Deadline quoted the company as saying.

Zubeen Garg Assamese musician Zubeen Garg died at the age of 52 in a scuba diving accident in Singapore. As per the death certificate by the Singapore High Commission, the Assam CM shared that the singer's cause of death was "drowning. An investigation was later launched to probe his death.

Also Read | Zubeen death case: Nine held for violence during transfer of accused to jail

Manoj Kumar Veteran Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar, often called Bharat Kumar for his patriotic films, passed away at 87 in Mumbai. He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where he died due to cardiogenic shock due to an acute myocardial infarction (heart attack), according to news agency ANI.

More deaths in Hollywood in 2025 The news of actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa's death, was one of the biggest mysteries of this year. The couple was found dead in their home in Santa Fe on 26 February. According to a report by The Guardian, Hackman died around a week after his wife, who passed due to hantavirus.

On 14 December, actor-director Rob Reiner was found dead with his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, in their Los Angeles home. The two were reportedly stabbed multiple times. Their son, Nick, was arrested and charged with their murders.

Ozzy Osbourne left Earth days after his farewell concert with Black Sabbath in Birmingham. He died on 22 July at the age of 76 while he was surrounded by his family. He fought a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

Hulk Hogan, former wrestler, passed away in Florida after suffering from a heart attack, as per multiple US news outlets. Page Six reported that he also had a history of leukaemia before his passing at 71.

Bollywood celebs who died this year On the other hand, Bollywood also lost several other gems. Actor Satish Shah, best known for Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, passed away at 74 on 25 October due to a sudden cardiac arrest, following kidney transplant complications.

Mahabharat actor Pankaj Dheer, passed away on 15 October due to a relapse of cancer. He was 68.

Veteran singer and actress Sulakshana Pandit died on 6 November at 71, due to a cardiac arrest. The news was confirmed by her brother Lalit Pandit.