Dharmendra Passes Away: Sholay actor dies at 89, final rites take place at Pawan Hans crematorium

Dharmendra News Live: Sholay actor passed away at the age of 89 at his home in Juhu. On Monday afternoon, an ambulance was seen rushing towards to veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra's house amid heavy security. Few days ago, the 89-year-old actor was discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. He was receiving treatment at his residence following the health scare. He breathed his last on November 24 morning.

His doctor had confirmed that he would continue treatment at home under family care. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aamir Khan were all seen arriving at the crematorium.

One of Hindi cinema’s most enduring icons built a remarkable legacy spanning more than six decades. Security arrangements were beefed up at Mumbai's Pawan Hans crematorium for his final rites, HT reported.

Known as the ‘He-Man of Bollywood’, the actor traversed from a small village in Punjab to become one of India’s most loved stars.