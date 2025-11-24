Dharmendra News: Ambulance, barricades seen at actor's Mumbai home as concerns mount

Concern has resurfaced around Bollywood icon Dharmendra’s health after an ambulance was seen outside his Mumbai residence and barricades were erected on-site, sparking fresh speculation about his condition. His daughter Esha Deol was also seen at the residence, and according to IANS, barricades were placed nearly 50 metres away from the house.

On Monday afternoon, sources reported that the ambulance had arrived at the actor’s home while several family members were present. Meanwhile, security has been heightened at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in the city — an unexpected move that has raised eyebrows among fans. According to Mid-Day, this development has further fuelled concern over Dharmendra’s health.

The 89-year-old actor had recently been discharged from hospital care and moved to home treatment, making the sudden medical presence all the more striking.

Earlier this month, false reports claiming that the 89-year-old actor had passed away began spreading online, leading to confusion and panic. However, both his daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini swiftly denied the rumours, confirming that Dharmendra was stable and continuing to recover.

In a social media post, Esha Deol wrote: “THE MEDIA SEEMS TO BE IN OVERDRIVE AND SPREADING FALSE NEWS. MY FATHER IS STABLE & RECOVERING. WE REQUEST EVERYONE TO GIVE OUR FAMILY PRIVACY. THANK YOU FOR THE PRAYERS FOR PAPA’S SPEEDY RECOVERY.”

Hema Malini addressed the issue on X: “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy.”

Dharmendra's health Earlier this month, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on a routine check-up before his health unexpectedly deteriorated.

During that period, stars from the industry including Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan visited him at the hospital, underscoring the respect he commands across generations.

Despite the visible scene outside his residence, Dharmendra’s family has not issued a fresh medical update. Earlier statements emphasised privacy and care for the actor as he recovers at home.

Longstanding legacy and ongoing recovery Once known as Bollywood’s “He-Man”, Dharmendra’s six-decade career spans blockbuster hits and acclaimed performances. At 89, he continues to work despite persistent health concerns.