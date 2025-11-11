Dharmendra health update: Sunny Deol’s team says actor under observation; Hema Malini urges fans to pray

Veteran actor Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital recently, sparking concern among fans after reports of his ill health began circulating online. The 88-year-old actor was hospitalised on November 1 for what was initially described as a routine check-up, but sources later revealed that he had complained of breathlessness.

Amid speculation and false rumours about his condition, Sunny Deol’s team issued a statement urging people not to spread misinformation. “Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further updates will be shared as available. Kindly don’t indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s privacy,” the statement read.

According to journalist Vickey Lalwani, a hospital staff member confirmed that Dharmendra had been admitted to the ICU but was stable. “He came in complaining of breathlessness. His heart rate is 70, blood pressure is 140/80, and urine output is good. There is nothing to worry about at the moment,” the staff member said.

Hema Malini also took to social media to thank fans for their concern. “I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery,” she wrote.

Several Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda and Ameesha Patel, were spotted visiting the veteran actor at the hospital on Monday night. His family members—Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol—have been by his side since his admission.

