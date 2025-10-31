Dharmendra hospitalised in Mumbai for routine medical check-ups, say reports

Several reports suggested that Bollywood veteran Dharmendra had been admitted to a hospital, but there is no cause for concern.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, sources close to Dharmendra have dismissed the rumours, confirming that he is in good health and is at the hospital only for routine medical examinations.

A source told HT, “Yes, Dharmendra is currently at Breach Candy Hospital, but there is absolutely no reason to worry.”

"The actor is in good health and visits the hospital often for routine medical tests, which is the reason for his current stay. It seems that someone spotted him there, which has led to a frenzy among his fans, but there is nothing to worry about as he is absolutely fine,” HT reported, citing sources.

According to a report by NDTV citing sources, the actor, who celebrates his birthday on December 8, has been hospitalised for the past four to five days. They added that Dharmendra was admitted for a routine medical check-up.

Earlier in April, the veteran star underwent an eye graft surgery.

In a video shared on Instagram, Dharmendra was seen wearing a printed shirt, black trousers, and a black hat as he left the hospital. On his way to the car, he paused to greet and interact with the paparazzi.

Veteran actor often shares glimpses of his fitness regimen on social media. Recently, he posted an inspiring video from one of his physiotherapy sessions, highlighting his dedication to staying healthy and active.

He captioned the video, “Friends, thanks to your good wishes and His blessings, I’m working hard to remain fit and healthy — yoga, exercise, and now physiotherapy.”

Dharmendra's film career On the work front, Dharmendra's next appearance will be in the war drama Ikkis, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sriram Raghavan. The film also stars Agastya Nanda, the grandson of megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Dharmendra, often hailed as the “He-Man” of Bollywood, has starred in numerous iconic films across genres throughout his illustrious career. Some of his most celebrated movies include the classic action-comedy Sholay (1975), where he played the charming Veeru, and Chupke Chupke (1975), a beloved Hrishikesh Mukherjee comedy that reflected his impeccable comic timing.

He also delivered performances in Phool Aur Patthar (1966), Anupama (1966), Satyakam (1969), Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), Dharam Veer (1977), and Seeta Aur Geeta (1972).