Dharmendra hospitalised in Mumbai: Veteran actor on ventilator support? Hema Malini shares health update

Veteran actor Dharmendra has been hospitalised for several days in Mumbai, according to a report by news agency PTI. On Monday, reports also claimed that the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor's health was in critical condition. While the hospital did not comment, sources close to actor Sunny Deol denied the rumours about Dharmendra being on ventilator support.

Dharmendra on ventilator support? Here's the truth The source told the Indian Express, “The whole ventilator news is fake. Dharmendra has been hospitalised for a week but he is not on a ventilator. Sunny Deol visited Dharmendra in the morning at the hospital and he is back now. If something like this would have happened, his entire family would have been in the hospital.”

The actor’s team also issued a statement which read, “Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy.”

Hema Malini on Dharmendra's health Amid this, Hema Malini, who has been visiting Dharmendra in the house, also shared a health update. She told Hindustan Times that they are hoping for a quick recovery of the veteran.

She said, “We are hoping for a speedy recovery.”

On Monday evening, actor Sunny Deol was snapped arriving at the hospital where Dharmendra is admitted.

Previously, an industry insider told PTI that Dharmendra was in a serious condition but is stable. The 89-year-old actor is admitted to South Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. Reportedly, he has been in and out of the hospital.

"Dharamji's health is not in a great state," PTI quoted the source.

Dharmendra is 89 years old. He will turn 90 in December.

Dharmendra hospitalised in October Previously on 31 October, Dharmendra was hospitalised for a routine check-up. He remained in the hospital since then. His team had shared a statement which read: “There is absolutely no cause for concern. The actor is in good health and visits the hospital often for routine medical tests, which is the reason for his current stay. It seems that someone spotted him there, which has led to a frenzy among his fans, but there is nothing to worry about as he is absolutely fine.”

Reportedly, Dharmendra was rushed to the hospital due to breathlessness.

The 89-year-old actor was last seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. His next release is going to be Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.