Dharmendra is no more: Revisiting the star's tenure as BJP Member of Parliament

Veteran actor Dharmendra died in Mumbai on Monday. He was 89.

Advertisement

The legendary star, who had been struggling with respiratory issues, was one of Bollywood’s most enduring icons, an actor whose career spanned over six decades and 300 films.

Born in Sahnewal, Punjab, Dharmendra rose from modest beginnings to become Bollywood’s beloved “He-Man”, redefining action stardom while excelling in romance and comedy.

Also Read | Dharmendra Passes Away: Sholay actor dies at 89

Not only an actor, but also a politician, Dharmendra was. He entered electoral politics in the early 2000s, contesting the 2004 Lok Sabha elections on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. He won from the Bikaner constituency in Rajasthan, serving as an MP for one term from 2004 to 2009.

Dharmendra defeated Congress party's Rameshwar Lal Dudi by over one lakh votes in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, which were won by Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) at the Centre.

Advertisement

During his tenure as Lok Sabha MP, Dharmendra, like most of the stars, did not participate actively in parliamentary affairs. Dharmendra rarely attended Parliament when the House was in session, preferring to spend time shooting movies or working at his farmhouse, for which he was also widely criticised; yet, his connection with his constituency remained intact through sporadic public engagements and his continuing cultural influence.

During the campaign in the run-up to the 2004 Lok Sabha election, Dharmendra said voters should elect him so that he could become a “dictator” to enforce moral discipline and improve society.

After completing his first term as an MP in 2009, Dharmendra stepped back from active electoral politics, although he remained informally associated with the BJP.

Advertisement

His political legacy continued through his family, though. Dharmendra’s son, Sunny Deol, has also served as an MP from Gurdaspur in Punjab between 2019 and 2024. Dharmendra’s wife, Hema Malini, is also a BJP MP from Mathura for a third term since 2014.

Controversy during the election campaign During the campaign in the run-up to the 2004 Lok Sabha election, Dharmendra said voters should elect him so that he could become a “dictator” to enforce moral discipline and improve society.

Dharmendra suggested that voters should elect him so that he could become a 'dictator' to enforce moral discipline and improve society.

Dharmendra basically suggested that people should “elect him as a dictator” so he could ensure certain moral norms were followed.

The comment sparked controversy and drew criticism from opposition parties and civil society groups. Later downplayed the remark, saying he meant it jokingly and that it should not be taken literally.