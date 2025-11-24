Dharmendra no more: Bollywood celebrities reach Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle for his last rites | Watch videos

On November 24, veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 at his Juhu home. Family members were seen arriving for his last rites at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle. Sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol were seen at the crematorium.

Dharmendra had recently survived a major health scare. He was recovering at home before his sudden death on Monday morning.

Advertisement

Also Read | Dharmendra News Live: Sholay actor passes away at 89

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were also seen arriving at the crematorium. Aamir Khan was one of the first Bollywood actors to reach the place.

Actors Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Sanjay Dutt were also present at the location. Zayed Khan, who recently lost his mother, also arrived. Veteran screenwriter, Salim Khan, was seen at the crematorium as well.

He was known as one of India’s most beloved and successful leading actors. He is survived by two wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, and six children. His death marks the end of an era in the Bollywood film industry.

Advertisement

Dharmendra had been struggling with serious health problems for several weeks. He was admitted in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital before being discharged in mid-November. His treatment continued at home, yet his condition did not improve.

Also Read | From KJo to Shikhar Dhawan - tributes pour in as stars mourn Dharmendra

Tributes poured in to remember him as Bollywood’s iconic “He-Man.” He was one of India’s most beloved stars, with a career that shaped generations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of the veteran Bollywood star.

“The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played,” PM Modi wrote.

“The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti,” he added.

Advertisement

Dharmendra death hoax Confusion surrounded his final days because false news reports and social media death hoaxes had circulated earlier.