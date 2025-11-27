Dharmendra prayer meet: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan attend event | Watch videos

A prayer meet for veteran actor Dharmendra was held today, two days after his death, at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. The ceremony took place from 5 PM to 7:30 PM. It was open to fans, friends and members of the film industry.

Dharmendra, who would have turned 90 on December 8, is survived by his wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, and his six children, including Sunny, Bobby, and Esha Deol.

Preparations at the venue continued throughout the day. Staff and event planners arranged seating, flowers, and security to ensure a smooth management of the large turnout. Reports say singer Sonu Nigam performed some of Dharmendra’s popular songs as a tribute.

BJP Spokesperson Asif Bhamla attended Dharmendra’s prayer meet. He shared a video from the event.

Various Bollywood stars and industry professionals gathered to pay their respects to Dharmendra at his prayer meet. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were among the early arrivals. Mukesh Khanna and Randeep Hooda also came to pay their respects.

Shah Rukh Khan attended the prayer meet. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan also arrived at the venue. Their car was seen outside Taj Lands End, where the service was held. Abhishek had already attended the last rites with Amitabh Bachchan and Agastya Nanda.

T-Series MD Bhushan Kumar joined them at the quiet and emotional gathering. Divya Dutta came as well. Shabana Azmi was also present. She worked with Dharmendra in many films. They were seen together in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

Salman Khan, whom Dharmendra called his third son, arrived to offer prayers. Madhuri Dixit, Rekha and Tiger Shroff also attended the event.

Hema Malini shares unseen pics On 27 November, Hema Malini, Dharmendra's second wife, shared some unpublished photos.

“I know it is a surfeit of photos but these have not been published and my emotions are unfolding as I see these,” she wrote while sharing the pics.

The Bollywood legend earlier paid a tribute to her ‘Dharam ji’.

“He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me!” she wrote.