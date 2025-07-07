Dharmendra, Saira Banu remember legendary actor Dilip Kumar on his death anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): Veteran actor Dharmendra remembered late superstar Dilip Kumar on his death anniversary by sharing a heartfelt throwback photo with the legendary actor.

On the death anniversary of the legendary Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra penned a heartfelt note for the actor while calling him his loving "brother.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dharmendra shared a throwback photo and penned an emotional note about the actor.

"Aaj ka din kitna ghamnak aur manhoos din hai. Aaj ke din, mere bahot hi pyaare bhai, aap sab ke chaheteye adakar, film industry ke khuda,ek nek aur mahaan insaan .....Dalip saheb..... hamein hamesha hameesha ke liye chhod kar chalee gaye. Ye sadma bardaasht tou na hoga tasali de leeta hoon woh kahin Aas paas hain. (Today is a very sorrowful day. Today, my loving brother, your favourite actor, god of the film industry, a great human being, Dalip Saheb, left us. I cannot fathom this loss till now, I just tell myself that he is around me.)"

Saira Banu also penned an emotional tribute to the actor on Instagram. While remembering the actor, she wrote, "Dilip Sahib is forever. Beyond time. Beyond life. May Allah continue to keep him wrapped in His noor and mercy. Aameen."

Dilip Kumar's career spanned over five decades, and he played the lead role in about 60 films. He is not only remembered for his stellar performances but also for the grace and dignity with which he carried himself both on and off the screen.

The Tragedy King's cinematic legacy continues to influence and inspire generations of actors and filmmakers. From his groundbreaking roles in tragedy to his versatility across genres, he made a huge contribution to Indian cinema.

Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 on July 7, 2021. (ANI)