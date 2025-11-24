Dharmendra was admired for his ‘simplicity, humility and warmth’: PM Modi condoles the death of He-Man of Bollywood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences for the passing of Bollywood veteran Dharmendra, who passed away at the age of 89. PM Modi has praised him as an iconic actor whose diverse roles resonated with many.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published24 Nov 2025, 02:56 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences for the death of Dharmendra, the He-Man of Bollywood. The veteran actor passed away on 24 November at the age of 89.

“The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played,” PM Modi wrote.

“The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti,” he added.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)

