Dharmendra’s last film Ikkis to release this Christmas: Makers share emotional poster honouring the veteran actor

Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra, 89, passed away on 24 November 2025. The Sholay actor will return to the silver screen one last time this Christmas in theatres across the country.

Dharmendra's last movie- Ikkis Dharmendra’s upcoming movie, Ikkis, will be released on 25 December, Maddock Films has announced on Instagram, along with a new poster of the film featuring the veteran actor. “Fathers raise sons. Legends raise nations,” the caption read.

“Dharmendra ji, an emotional powerhouse as the father of a 21-year-old immortal soldier. One timeless legend brings us the story of another,” it added.

Ikkis follows the life story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. While Dharmendra plays M L Khetarpal, Agastya Nanda has been cast as Arun Khetarpal in the film. Among other cast members, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, Akavali Khanna, Shree Bishnoi, and Aadyanshi Kapoor are also featured in Ikkis.

Arun Khetarpal was the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, and the movie will focus on his sacrifice during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Dharmendra died of heart complications According to Hindustan Times, Dharmendra died of complications related to the heart. Shortly after returning from Breach Candy Hospital, where he was receiving treatment for cardiac issues, the seasoned actor was placed on life support. Fans and the film industry were both concerned about his health in the days leading up to his passing, as there were multiple rumours that his condition was deteriorating. Despite the medical care and therapies, his cardiac issues worsened and ultimately caused his death.

“The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti,” he added.

