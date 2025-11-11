Dharmendra’s net worth at ₹450 crore: How ‘He-Man of Bollywood’ built his empire beyond films

Dharmendra, one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring icons, has built a remarkable legacy spanning more than six decades — from his unforgettable screen presence to a thriving business empire. Known as the ‘He-Man of Bollywood’, the 89-year-old actor's journey from a small village in Punjab to becoming one of India’s most loved stars is the stuff of film legend.

From dreamer to superstar Born in Sahnewal, Punjab, Dharmendra’s fascination with films began early. After winning the Filmfare New Talent Contest, he moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting and made his debut with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere (1960). His breakthrough came with Phool Aur Patthar (1966), which established him as a leading man. Over the next few decades, he delivered a string of classics — from Satyakam (1969) and Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971) to the all-time blockbuster Sholay (1975).

His effortless charm, screen presence and chemistry with Hema Malini made him a household name and a defining star of Indian cinema’s golden era.

A cinematic powerhouse Throughout his career, the legendary actor Dharmendra has appeared in over 300 films, portraying everything from intense action heroes to lighthearted romantic leads. Whether as the principled Satyapriya in Satyakam or the lovable Veeru in Sholay, he embodies versatility like few others.

In 1983, he launched his production banner ‘Vijayta Films’, which went on to deliver successful films like Betaab and Barsaat, introducing his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol to Bollywood. More recently, he produced his grandson, Karan Deol’s, debut film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

The Deol family Dharmendra’s personal life is as celebrated as his career. He married actor Hema Malini, his frequent co-star, and together they have two daughters — Esha and Ahana Deol.

From his earlier marriage to Prakash Kaur, he has two sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol, both acclaimed actors in their own right. The Deols remain one of Bollywood’s most prominent film dynasties.

A fortune built on stardom and smart investments Beyond cinema, Dharmendra built an impressive business empire. His estimated net worth stands at around ₹335– ₹450 crore, while the combined wealth of the Deol family is believed to exceed ₹1,000 crore.

In addition to his acting income, Dharmendra invested strategically in real estate and hospitality. His restaurant ventures — Garam Dharam Dhaba, themed around his film persona, and He-Man, located on the Karnal Highway — celebrate his rustic charm and enduring popularity. Both eateries have become cultural landmarks for fans seeking a slice of Bollywood nostalgia.

Homes, Lifestyle And Passion Projects Dharmendra divides his time between his Mumbai home and a sprawling 100-acre farmhouse in Lonavala. The property features a swimming pool, lush gardens and an aqua-therapy area — a reflection of his love for nature and healthy living. He also owns additional land in Maharashtra valued at over ₹17 crore.

A known automobile enthusiast, his collection reportedly includes a Range Rover Evoque, a Mercedes-Benz SL500, and a vintage Fiat.

Still Active In Cinema Even in his late 80s, Dharmendra remains deeply connected to the world of films. He was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024), alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. His next film, Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, features Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat and Simar Bhatia. It is slated for release in December 2025.

The Lasting Legacy From his early struggles — when he reportedly lived in a garage and worked overtime to make ends meet — to becoming Bollywood’s Action King, Dharmendra’s journey is an enduring story of grit, talent and charm.