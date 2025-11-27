Dharmendra's prayer meet in Mumbai—Check venue, timings and who all are going to attend ‘celebration of life’

The family of actor Dharmendra, who passed away on Monday, has planned a prayer meet today in Mumbai. The poster showcases a captivating photo of a young Dharmendra, accompanied by the phrase “celebration of life", extending an invitation to friends and admirers to pay tribute to the beloved legend, according to a Times Of India report.

The Bollywood's ‘He-man’, who would have celebrated his 90th birthday on December 8, had been hospitalised intermittently in the financial capital over the past few weeks. His final rites were held on November 25, attended exclusively by family members and figures from the film industry, comprising Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Shabana Azmi, Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and others, as per a PTI report.

When will Dharmendra's prayer meet take place? Dharmendra's prayer meet is scheduled from 5 pm to 7:30 pm today on November 27, the report noted.

Where will it take place? Dharmendra's prayer meet will take place at Seaside Lawns, Taj Lands End Bandra in Mumbai.

Who all are going to attend Dharmendra's prayer meet? The Deol family, along with other close relatives and members of the film industry, will be present at the event. A source told Bollywood Hungama that the family has also invited Sonu Nigam to perform some of Dharmendra’s most iconic songs from his films over the years.

“In a moving gesture, the family has invited Sonu Nigam to perform some of the most memorable songs picturised on Dharmendra over the decades. The singer is expected to render evergreen numbers that defined the star’s on-screen romance and charisma...melodies that generations have grown up with and still hum with affection," Bollywood Hungama quoted the source as saying.

It added, "The idea is to let music do what Dharmendra’s own films often did: bring smiles, wipe tears and celebrate love, friendship and togetherness.”

Which is Dharmendra's next film? The actor will appear posthumously in Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film Ikkis. Featuring Agastya Nanda alongside him, the movie is scheduled to hit theaters on December 25, 2025.

A look at Dharmendra's journey in Indian Cinema Dharmendra, born Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol in 1935 in Punjab, India, grew up in a farming family before moving to Mumbai in the late 1950s, where he made his Bollywood debut in 1960. Over a career that spanned six decades, he appeared in more than 300 films.

In 2012, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, in recognition of his contributions to Indian cinema. Dharmendra also ventured briefly into politics, serving as a Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament from 2004 to 2009. He was known for blending the rugged heroism of an action star with the sensitivity of a romantic lead, making him one of the most celebrated actors in India. While he gained fame portraying larger-than-life, patriotic, and fearless heroes, his charm in romantic films also endeared him to audiences.

His role in the 1975 classic Sholay—Bollywood’s adaptation of the Spaghetti Western and widely regarded as one of India’s greatest films—solidified his enduring popularity. He was also praised for performances in hits like the romantic comedy Chupke Chupke (1975) and the action drama Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971), establishing him as a familiar face of the era.

In Sholay, Dharmendra’s portrayal of a friendly, courageous character alongside Amitabh Bachchan helped cement his superstar status, and their on-screen partnership became one of Bollywood’s most memorable duos.

His collaborations with actress Hema Malini, whom he later married, became hugely popular, as the pair appeared together in over two dozen films. Their marriage, however, was controversial: Dharmendra had previously married Prakash Kaur before entering the film industry, with whom he had four children, including actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

