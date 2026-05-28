Did Dhinchak Pooja get married? Bridal pictures of Selfie Maine Leli Aaj singer spark speculation

Remember Dhinchak Pooja? The viral Selfie Maine Leli Aaj singer aka Pooja Jain posted pictures as a bride and left the internet buzzing. While it is unclear whether she actually got married, she promised to share more pictures from the wedding.

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Dhinchak Pooja shares wedding pictures Going by her claims, it seems Pooja might have opted for an intimate wedding ceremony.

"Some clips of my marriage, I will share more," she wrote in the caption of her post.

Reacting to them, a section of netizens is convinced that the pictures could be a part of her work or a promotional stunt for content, something she has done before and is known for over the years. On the other hand, a few congratulated her.

In the pictures, Dhinchak Pooja is seen posing in a traditional red bridal lehenga. She paired it with heavy jewellery and glamorous makeup. She was seen posing at what appeared to be a wedding banquet. In the bridal look, Pooja was also seen with a man who was dressed like a groom. However, the face and identity of the man weren't revealed.

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Netizens react to Dhinchak Pooja Her post quickly went viral on social media.

Reacting to it, a user jokingly wrote in the comment section, “I didn't recognize this legend until I saw the account name.” “Ab ye dono milke gane banaenge (now these two will work together). Still congratulations and all the best,” added another.

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One commented, “Our 2016 legend of Youtube got married bhai her songs, her Bigg Boss entry everything feels so nostalgic, congratulations Dhinchak Pooja for this new journey, and we still talk about you.”

Someone else teased, “Now @dhinchakofficial song will be like shaadi maine karli hai shaadi karli.”

“Dilon ka shooter hai mera SHOHAR dilon ka shooter,” yet another quipped.

Meanwhile, on YouTube, Dhinchak Pooja also posted more pictures. She claimed that she had her pre-wedding festivities like haldi, mehendi and sangeet.

Who is Dhinchak Pooja Dhinchak Pooja is a YouTuber and content creator who went viral for her songs like Swag Wali Topi (2015), Daaru (2016), Selfie Maine Leli Aaj (2017), Dilon Ka Shooter (2017), Baapu Dede Thoda Cash (2017) and Aafreen Fathima Bewafa Hai (2017). All of her songs have been labelled ‘cringe’ by netizens.

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From time to time, she received media attention after her music videos gained mixed reactions along with millions of views on YouTube, following their individual releases. Her music have been subject to criticism mostly and were often described as part of a new trend of producing cringe-worthy videos to gain attention on the internet.

More about the viral singer Beside her songs, Dhinchak Pooja also made her TV debut by participating in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11. She entered the reality show as a wild card participant and was later evicted from the house on 5 November 2017.

In the latest, she appeared on Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment in 2024. It was hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Harpal Singh Sokhi on ColorsTV.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.