'Bhagwan ne jab dimaag diya hai...': Dhruv Rathee issues clarification amid claims of targeting Janhvi Kapoor

YouTuber, activist Dhruv Rathee made headlines with his recent video, The FAKE Beauty of Bollywood Celebrities. Many accused him of taking a dig at Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor after she condemned the death of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh. Finally, Rathee broke his silence on the matter.

Dhruv Rathee's controversy involving Janhvi Kapoor For the unversed, on 25 December, Dhruv Rathee posted a video on his YouTube channel. In the video, he mentioned actors like Janhvi, Bipasha Basu, Shruti Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty, Kajol and Priyanka Chopra and added that they have enhanced their looks with plastic surgery.

Soon after the video went live, many on social media began linking Rathee's video to Janhvi Kapoor's post about the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das.

Dhruv Rathee on claims of attacking Janhvi Kapoor Reacting to it, Rathee took to his social media and shared a video addressing the controversy. Offering a clarification, he wrote in the caption, "Did I mock Janhvi Kapoor for her post on Bangladeshi Hindus?”

The video begins with Dhruv Rathee reading out posts. He reads, "Wake up Hindus, Janhvi Kapoor posted for Bangladeshi Hindu and Dhruv Rathee made a video questioning her beauty”.

In the video, Dhruv claimed that his video went live after 30 minutes of Janhvi Kapoor's post and called it "unrealistic" to make a video just target the actor.

He said, "Bhagwan ne tumhe dimag diya hai toh kyun nahi istemal karte uska. Matlab jo IT cell wale post dalte rahenge woh tum andhadhun yakeen karte rahoge. Pehli cheez toh jis din Janhvi Kapoor ne post dali usi din maine andhe ghante mein video daldi thi. Kya yeh realistically possible hai ke main ek hi din ke andar adhe ghante ka video edit karke, research karke, shoot karke… Sab kuch ek hi din mein karke dal doon (God has given you a brain, so why don’t you use it? Why are you blindly believing whatever the IT cell keeps posting? I already uploaded my video in half an hour on the very same day that Janhvi Kapoor made her post. Is it realistically possible for me to research, shoot, edit a half-hour video and upload it: all within a single day?)."

Watch:

He continued and said that he had posted a reel on “Bangladeshi Hindus”, implying that he supports the community.

”Maine khud Bangladeshi Hindu pe reels banayi. Toh main uss cheez ko kyun criticise karunga. Main tum logun ki taranh nahi hun ke idhar udhar se ghum phir ke kisiko indirectly criticise karun. Jo bolna hota hai woh muh pe bolta hun (So why would I criticise that? I’m not like you people who go around taking digs at someone indirectly. If I have something to say, I say it to their face)," he added.

What did Dhruv Rathee say Rathee maintained that he isn't scared of any Bollywood celebrity.

"Pura video plastic surgery pe hai aur uska kya impact padta hai society mein. Iss pure video mein maine Janhvi Kapoor se koi sawal nahi kiya… Question kahan hai iss video mein (My video is about plastic surgery and its impact on society. In this whole video, I didn’t ask Janhvi Kapoor a single question… so where’s the question in this video?)”

Talking about the thumbnail of his video, which featured Kapoor, Dhruv Rathee clarified, "I have multiple thumbnails in all my videos.”

Towards the end of the video, he urged people to watch his video as it is about how the plastic surgery industry is growing and impacting society.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is yet to react to his video.

Janhvi Kapoor on Dipu Chandra Das' killing On December 25, Janhvi took to her Instagram Stories and called Dipu Chandra Das' killing in Bangladesh a “slaughter.”