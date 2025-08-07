Dhul Gaye: Arijit Singh’s new Hindi song goes viral, 2 million views in a day; fans react, ‘Closed eyes, headphones…’

Arijit Singh’s new single, Dhul Gaye, has gone viral after it was released on YouTube on August 6. Within 24 hours, the video has received 2 million views. The song is composed by Arjuna Harjai and written by Harjai and Surabhi Dashputra.

“Experience the ache of love and the beauty of memories in Dhul Gaye. Let the melody take you on a journey of longing and nostalgia,” says the official description of the music video on YouTube.

The music video is produced by Arijit Singh’s wife, Koyel Singh, who is the creative producer of Dhul Gaye. The video of the song is produced under Oriyon Music, an independent music label founded by Arijit Singh. The company focuses on producing non-film music.

Directed by Rick Basu, Dhul Gaye features Prantika Das and Sam Bhattacharya. Prantika’s claim to fame was Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti. She joined the reality show as a contestant to become Mika Singh’s wife.

She didn’t win but became good friends with the singer. Mika later said he would stay friends with her no matter what. Prantika also took part in the dating show KINK as a wild card.

Sam, also spelt as Samm, is an actor who started with the TV show Mon Mane Na on Colours Bangla. Later, he acted in web series like Dupur Thakurpo and Mon Phagun. His big film break came in Sentimentaaal (2024) and Borbaad (2025).

Arijit Singh's fans react Arijit Singh’s fans loved the song and praised it big time.

“No Filmfare, No Oscar, No Grammy. No Award In The World can justify the level of Arijit's voice and the feel he sings with. Arijit sir is not a voice. He is a feeling, an emotion. He is immortal. So lucky to have him in our generation,” wrote one of them.

“How can someone be that much consistent for so many years,” wondered another.

Another fan wrote, “Closed eyes, headphones, Arijit's voice all together and the heaven's feel begins.”

“Whoever listening this song has a great taste of music... And you are not bounding yourself to what the big labels want you to consume,” came from another.