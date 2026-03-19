Dhurandar: The Revenge worldwide box office collection day 1 LIVE: Ranveer Singh’s film earns ₹73 crore in previews

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming action thriller Dhurandhar 2 has already begun its box office run on a remarkable note. Even before hitting theatres officially, the film has reportedly collected around ₹73 crore worldwide through paid preview shows, setting the stage for what could be one of the biggest openings for an Indian film this year.

Directed by filmmaker Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on Thursday, March 19. However, the makers organised large-scale paid preview screenings on Wednesday evening across several countries, allowing audiences to watch the film ahead of its official opening day.

According to trade reports, the film’s preview shows were sold out in multiple territories, leading to a record-breaking premiere collection. The scale of the previews itself was unprecedented for an Indian film. Reports suggest that nearly 9,000 preview shows were held across about 6,000 screens in India alone, making it the widest paid preview release ever for a Hindi film.